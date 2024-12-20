🔊 Listen to this

Penn State and quarterback Drew Allar will be operating without a safety net in the College Football Playoff. With backup Beau Pribula in the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions are down to two healthy options under center in Allar and true freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer.

A year ago, this game wouldn’t have been possible at Beaver Stadium.

Not that Penn State wasn’t good enough. Going by the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings, the Nittany Lions would have qualified last year in a 12-team field instead of four.

No, the problem last December was that Beaver Stadium wasn’t winterized to be able to host a game that late in the year. No running water, no fans, no game.

The stadium’s long-awaited renovation actually began early this year when funds were approved ahead of a vote on the full project to solve the winterization problem.

As it turned out, it was absolutely necessary.

Penn State did indeed secure a home game for the playoff. And temperatures for Saturday’s showdown with SMU will be below freezing the entire time.

State College-based Accuweather has it at 26 degrees for the noon kickoff — and here’s the fun part — with winds of 16 mph and gusts up to 30 mph that will make it feel more like 11 degrees.

The weather service added this to the written forecast: “Bundle up for the football game.”

It will be a unique moment in program history, one fitting for its first CFP appearance.

While it will be undoubtedly tough on the Mustangs, who had 70-degree weather at times this week back in Dallas, it won’t be easy on fans either fighting gameday traffic for the early start before shivering in the stands for three-plus hours.

Add in the proximity to the holidays and it’s possible there will be some empty seats for the game. Plenty of tickets were still available as of Thursday night with prices falling.

James Franklin has been trying to spur on fans through various outlets throughout the week. On the team’s social media accounts, players and coaches both had clips of speaking to fans to get ready to be loud, including one from the head coach:

“White Out. Playoff edition,’ Franklin said. “Night White Out energy. Not 12 noon (energy) — no one cares. White Out, White Out, White Out.”

A day later when fielding questions from fans during his weekly radio show, Franklin preempted one man who was wearing hunting gear.

“I know everybody wants to be warm in Beaver Stadium on Saturday,” Franklin said. “But whether you’re wearing camo or whatever jacket it is, we all got to make sure we’re covering it in white. I know white’s not the best camo, but we’re not hunting. We’re playing football. Can you do that for me? White Out comes first.”

THREE AND OUT

MUSTANGS RIDE NORTH

It’s not as though SMU players have never played in the cold before.

While Penn State was playing indoors for the Big Ten championship, the Mustangs were outside in Charlotte for the ACC championship game, which was in the mid-30s.

Saturday will be notably colder. But coach Rhett Lashlee said the weather won’t hit hard just for one team.

“Whether there’s snow or not snow, whether it’s really cold or just kind of cold, it is what it is,” Lashlee told reporters in Dallas. “They aspire to play championship football, which we’re getting to do right now. The weather is only going to be an issue if we allow it, so we know it’s going to be really cold. It’s going to be really cold for them as well. So it’s our 11 vs. their 11.”

The bigger issue may be the atmosphere.

It’s hard to argue that the Mustangs weren’t affected by the pressure in the early going in the ACC title game, especially after a week’s worth of punditry questioning whether they would still make the playoff with a loss.

Those early jitters led to first quarter turnovers and mistakes for SMU, which fell behind Clemson 14-0 in the first five minutes and trailed 24-7 at halftime.

To the credit of Lashlee and his team, they rallied to tie the game with 16 seconds left, only to have the Tigers boot a 56-yard field goal to win as time expired.

That second-half surge was likely responsible for SMU holding on to claim the final at-large spot into the playoff ahead of Alabama.

But a similarly poor start on Saturday will be tougher to recover from as even a slightly diluted crowd will be larger than any other the Mustangs have faced this season.

A MODERN APPROACH

As for the actual football, the Mustangs should not be viewed as the Group of 5 program they were before this season, which was their first in the ACC.

SMU has adapted to the new landscape of the sport as well as anyone, utilizing NIL rules and the transfer portal to dramatically enhance the roster.

When Franklin was running down the Mustangs’ standout players, “Miami” came up time and time again as multiple former Hurricanes are thriving at SMU.

Running back Brashard Smith is a first-team All-ACC selection who has nearly 1,600 yards of total offense and is also a threat on kick returns.

“They’re pretty purposeful in terms of their plan to try to get him involved as much as they possibly can in the pass game,” Franklin said. “… He’s very comfortable doing it. Has been very effective.”

Other Miami transfers include edge rushers Elijah Roberts and Jahfari Harvey along with defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte, a Penn State recruiting target once upon a time.

The big threat is quarterback Kevin Jennings, who topped 3,000 yards passing while adding nearly 400 more on the ground. Franklin said his ability to extend plays and turn them into big gains reminds him of Heisman winner and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

“They go as he goes,” Franklin said. “He’s an explosive athlete, can make all the throws, but also can pull it down and run, can really run.”

Penn State got some good practice against Oregon’s Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel, but the Lions’ defense had its worst showing of the year by far against the Ducks.

Jennings is likely the second best quarterback Penn State has faced this season behind Gabriel, and his success passing comes from spreading the ball around. Six players have at least 20 receptions, led by Roderick Daniels.

INFIRMARY REPORT

Penn State got a huge scare in the past week when leading tackler Jaylen Reed emerged from a nasty looking car accident unscathed.

Reed had posted a photo of the wreck on social media before deleting it.

“Well, what I would first like is for us not to share all of our business on social media, so that this is even a discussion,” Franklin said. “But at the end of the day, I’m glad (Reed) is safe and healthy. In some ways, I look at all these guys like like my sons. I got a very close relationship with (Reed) and his mom. So most important thing is he’s healthy. And I don’t mean just for football. He’s healthy and good. That’s the most important thing.”

At quarterback, the Lions are down to two options — starter Drew Allar with true freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer behind him. His next snap in a college game will be his first.

“We don’t have a third option right now,” Franklin said.

Top backup Beau Pribula entered the transfer portal this week and is no longer with the team. The only other scholarship quarterback on the roster is redshirt freshman Jaxon Smolik, who has yet to be medically cleared to play in a game as he continues to recover from offseason surgery.

Of course, Penn State will very likely have All-America tight end Tyler Warren take some snaps out of the wildcat. It stands to reason he might get more than usual with Pribula gone, but Franklin wasn’t about to divulge anything.

“I understand you guys got to ask the questions, but our strategy and what we would do in this game — saying it now, so they can start preparing for it during the week — I don’t think makes a whole lot of sense,” Franklin said.