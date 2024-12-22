🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — After securing his 100th win as Penn State head coach, James Franklin didn’t want the credit.

But he certainly did want the program to be credited after Saturday’s decisive win over SMU in Penn State’s College Football Playoff debut.

“I appreciate you bringing up the 100 wins and all that kind of stuff,” Franklin said when asked about the milestone. “But to me, I’m at a point in my career (where) it’s all about the players. It’s all about the players, the staff.”

And he made sure to emphasize what they have accomplished.

“Twelve wins in a season for the fourth time in school history, joining the 1973, 1986, and 1994 teams,” Franklin said. “Thirty-three wins over the last three seasons, second time in program history. Last time that was done was 1971 to 1973.”

The win landed the Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl.

“Another New Year’s Six game,” said Franklin, who improved to 100-41 in 11 seasons with the Lions, four wins behind Rip Engle for second most in school history. “We played in a bunch of them. Dramatic pause just so everybody can take that in. We played in a bunch of them.”

Despite an 11-1 regular season and a trip to the Big Ten championship game, Franklin draws a fair share of criticism from fans and pundits alike for his struggles in big games, which includes one-score losses to Ohio State and Oregon this year.

Chances are that beating SMU won’t move the needle for most critics, but Franklin did get some unprompted support from his offensive coordinator, Andy Kotelnicki, and his quarterback, Drew Allar, after the game.

“The offensive coordinator is an important position, but he doesn’t get enough credit for what he’s done here consistently, honestly,” said Kotelnicki, who is in his first season with the program. “And I feel like I’m just a spoke in the wheel that he’s created here.”

“He gets a lot of criticism that’s undeserved, and he’s done a lot more than people give him credit for,” Allar said. “Obviously, winning his 100th game, it’s special to be a part of that and be the team that was able to deliver that 100th win to him. To have it on a stage like the playoffs and at home in Beaver Stadium, it’s truly special.”

GRUNKEMEYER DEBUTS

A week ago, it would have been unthinkable that true freshman quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer would make his college debut in a playoff game.

But then backup Beau Pribula made the tough decision to enter the transfer portal on Sunday night. And then the Lions had to build a big enough lead against one of the top teams in the country to be able to sit Allar early.

Surprise, surprise.

Penn State led SMU 38-3 early in the fourth quarter to bring on Grunkemeyer, who is now in position to back up Allar as a redshirt freshman in 2025 and make his case for the starting job afterward.

Like Allar, Grunkemeyer was a late-rising prospect from Ohio who saw his stock rise during his senior year in high school after committing to Penn State.

Getting to make a cameo in the playoff was memorable. But his first career pass — not so much.

Grunkemeyer threw a little too high for wideout Harrison Wallace, who managed to only get a piece of the pass, deflecting it up into the air for an interception. He got to throw once more, completing it for a 9-yard gain to Wallace and a first down.

“I think he handled the moment fine,” Kotelnicki said. “There was no adaptation of what was being called. He was prepared all week to go into the game, like we would expect.

“… You probably want that (first) throw to be a little more on the body or hand it off (instead), but it happens. You go back out there, you get it out of the way, and you respond to adversity. … This is playoff football, so it isn’t going to go perfect the whole game. You’re going to have to respond to when things aren’t going well.”

LIONS LAND TRANSFER

Penn State has been navigating roster building for 2025 while preparing for the playoff. Late Friday night, the Lions secured their second commitment from the transfer portal in former Texas A&M edge rusher Enai White.

White, who recently visited campus, announced his decision on social media. He joins former USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson, who pledged to the Lions earlier in the week.

The Lions were well familiar with White, having recruited the Philadelphia native out of high school when he was one of the country’s top prospects in the 2022 signing class. White was rated as the No. 51 recruit in the country as a senior at PIAA power Imhotep Charter and the No. 2 overall player in Pennsylvania for that cycle.

Penn State offered, but White signed with Texas A&M. He joined what was, at the time, the highest-rated class in the recruiting rankings era, which goes back to the turn of the century.

But that class largely dissolved as things fell apart under former coach Jimbo Fisher. White in particular is looking for a fresh start after injuries derailed his time in College Station. After playing seven games as a true freshman in 2022, a serious knee injury ended his 2023 campaign early and he played in just one game this season before another injury landed him on the shelf.

As it is, White will arrive in Happy Valley as a redshirt junior with two season of eligibility remaining. The Aggies listed him at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, and he will look to factor in on a defensive line that will be in flux.

Though he has not announced anything officially, Abdul Carter is almost certainly headed to the NFL draft as a first-round pick. Fellow defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton will also have a decision to make on whether to return for his senior season.

Veterans Amin Vanover and Smith Vilbert are in their last season of eligibility, though Vilbert could petition for a medical redshirt to try and get another year if he chooses.

UP NEXT

From cold and snowy State College to a duel in the desert.

Penn State’s win secured a spot in the Fiesta Bowl, which will host a CFP quarterfinal between the Lions and Boise State. Kickoff will be 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. ESPN will carry the broadcast.

Boise State has been resting up since winning the Mountain West Conference title on Dec. 6. At 12-1, the Broncos earned the No. 3 seed in the playoff and a first-round bye, ranked ahead of champs from both the Big 12 and ACC.

The Broncos’ lone loss came back in September when they pushed eventual No. 1 seed Oregon to the brink before falling 37-34. They have since won 11 straight games, powered by Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, who has turned in one of the most prolific seasons by a running back in NCAA history.

Jeanty has racked up 2,497 yards — 800 more than anyone else in the country this year — and 30 total touchdowns. He won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back and was edged out for the Heisman by Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

A big game against the Lions could put Jeanty into the history books. If he runs for 132 yards, he will break the FBS record for rushing yards in a season, surpassing Barry Sanders’ legendary 1988 season.

Both the Lions and Broncos love the Fiesta Bowl. They are a combined 10-0 in the game with each program recording arguably the biggest win in their respective program histories there.

Penn State famously closed out the 1986 season with a 14-10 upset of Miami to win the national championship. Boise State first arrived into national prominence at the end of the 2006 season, knocking off Oklahoma 43-42 in overtime to complete a 13-0 season.

The Lions are 7-0 in the Fiesta, most recently beating Washington in 2017. Boise State is 3-0. The winner advances to the Orange Bowl for a CFP semifinal against Georgia or Notre Dame on Jan. 9.