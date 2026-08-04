Quarterback CJ Carr and Notre Dame are ranked No. 5 in the preseason coaches poll and will take another run at the College Football Playoff after falling one spot short last year.

Matt Campbell’s first training camp as Penn State’s head coach opens with practice on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions are No. 17 in the preseason coaches poll and have three ranked opponents on the schedule.

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The Big Ten is firmly atop the preseason coaches poll that was released on Tuesday, grabbing the top two spots and three of the top six.

None of that, though, will be Penn State’s worry.

The Nittany Lions check in at No. 17 in their first season under coach Matt Campbell, who has the great fortune of not having any of those leading teams on the schedule this fall.

Penn State misses No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Oregon and the reigning national champion — No. 6 Indiana — on the nine-game conference slate.

As it is, the Lions will face three teams in the coaches’ top 25, hosting No. 14 USC on Oct. 10, traveling to the Big House the next week to face No. 16 Michigan on Oct. 17 and then a cross-country flight to play No. 19 Washington on Nov. 7.

Eight total Big Ten teams made the preseason poll with Iowa at No. 22.

None of Penn State’s other six conference opponents — Wisconsin, Northwestern, Purdue, Minnesota, Rutgers and Maryland — received a vote in the poll.

The Buckeyes received 38 first-place votes. The Hoosiers, who beat Ohio State for the Big Ten title and went 16-0 to win the title, had a wide range of picks in this poll, checking in at No. 6 despite having the second most first-place votes (14).

Georgia, Texas and Notre Dame round out the top five with the Fighting Irish securing five first-place votes.

Following the Hoosiers in the top 10 are Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

Alabama, Texas Tech, LSU, USC and BYU have the next five spots ahead of Michigan and Penn State.

Tennessee, Washington, SMU, Utah, Iowa, Clemson, Houston and Missouri close out the top 25.

Like Penn State, Notre Dame has three ranked opponents on the schedule in No. 12 BYU, No. 7 Miami and No. 22 SMU.

Virginia Tech, now led by former Penn State coach James Franklin, landed in the other receiving votes category with 12.

CAMP BREAKDOWN

Tuesday also marked the start of training camp for the Lions with all players required to report in ahead of the first practice on Wednesday. The season opens against Marshall on Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium.

August could prove to be the most critical month so far for Campbell, who must integrate a few dozen returning players from last year’s chaotic Penn State season with 24 transfers who followed him from Iowa State and another 15 portal additions from other schools.

Senior quarterback Rocco Becht is set to take the reins full time after being limited during spring practice as he was finishing his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Becht started for Campbell the last three seasons with the Cyclones and is entrenched in the system designed by offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser.

Becht will have plenty more familiar faces from Ames surrounding him in the huddle. Running back Carson Hansen, tight end Benjamin Brahmer and receivers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen all figure to be key pieces on offense.

Tight end Andrew Rappleyea, running back Quinton Martin and receiver Koby Howard are among the 2025 holdovers to watch at the skill positions. Most of the offensive line will be manned by Penn State veterans with Anthony Donkoh and Cooper Cousins leading the way. Redshirt freshman Malachi Goodman will get a major opportunity to take over at left tackle.

Iowa State veteran Trevor Buhr is expected to start at guard with a camp battle at center between Texas State transfer Brock Riker and Dominic Rulli.

On defense, the Lions have plenty of new faces to work in with former Lions letterman D’Anton Lynn taking over as coordinator after stints at UCLA and USC.

Redshirt senior Ikenna Ezeogu will look to lead the defensive line group as a starter on the edge along with returning sophomore Yvan Kemajou. Max Granville is returning from an injury that cost him all of 2025 to be in the mix as well.

A pair of veteran UCLA transfers in Keanu Williams and Siale Taupaki will be the top options at tackle with Oklahoma State transfer Armstrong Nnodim also making a strong impression since arriving on campus.

Penn State’s collapse last season coincided with a season-ending injury to linebacker Tony Rojas, who elected to return to the Lions for a fourth year and is expected to be ready for the opener. Iowa State’s Kooper Ebel will man the middle with fellow Cyclones alum Caleb Bacon also getting run when the Lions use three linebackers.

The return of popular cornerbacks coach Terry Smith — who served as interim head coach after Franklin’s firing last October — helped the Lions keep a number of defensive backs from leaving the program.

Audavion Collins and Daryus Dixson on the outside with Zion Tracy frequently in the slot gives Penn State a strong group of corners.

The safeties come from Iowa State with Marcus Neal and Jeremiah Cooper in line to start — though Cooper may take some time to work into things as he returns from an ACL injury.

On special teams, the Lions return one of the Big Ten’s top kickers in Ryan Barker. Australian punter Nathan Tiyce transferred in from Mississippi State and will compete with freshman Lucas Tenbrock.