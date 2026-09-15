Penn State’s Ikenna Ezeogu closes in on Temple quarterback Jaxon Smolik, who burned his former teammates with a big run on a keeper on Saturday.

Sophomore Yvan Kemajou (19) and the rest of Penn State’s defensive ends will have to move forward without Max Granville, who will miss the rest of the season with an injury.

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Penn State didn’t have many opportunities to get after a former teammate on Saturday.

Quarterback Jaxon Smolik, who transferred from Happy Valley to Temple in the offseason, ended up being sacked just once in the Nittany Lions’ 27-9 win in Philadelphia.

A big part of that was because of the Owls’ strategy. Missing multiple starting offensive linemen, Temple coaches weren’t about to let the Lions tee off on their new starter, emphasizing quick passes and a run-focused gameplan.

But it was also the first game for Penn State without a major piece of its new-look defense. The biggest development last week may have come before the trip to Philly, as defensive end Max Granville was lost for the season with an undisclosed injury.

It’s the second straight year Granville has been sidelined with a serious injury. The Texas native didn’t play a snap in 2025 after having knee surgery last summer. He was able to return to play in this month’s opener against Marshall before getting hurt in practice just days later.

Though Granville didn’t start in Week 1 — Iowa State transfer Ikenna Ezeogu and Yvan Kemajou are the first-teamers — Granville’s explosiveness made him the Lions’ best pure pass rusher on the roster.

It wasn’t just accolades from coach Matt Campbell and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn during camp, either. Despite a modest stat line against Marshall — no tackles, one pass break-up, one QB hurry — Granville made a huge impression on Thundering Herd head coach Tony Gibson, a long-time defensive coordinator.

“That guy is a freak,” Gibson told national reporter Bruce Feldman, writing for The Athletic. “He’s so explosive and very physical. We played Georgia last year, and they didn’t have anyone like him.”

For Campbell, Granville’s absence goes beyond his impact on the field.

“It’s really tough losing a guy like Max,” Campbell said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “More than what his capability and high-end ceiling is, it’s what he’s already been through. You lose a season. That guy, nobody worked harder to get back and be on the field. That’s a gut punch. It was a gut punch for our staff, for him.”

How the Lions respond will go a long way to determining whether they will contend for the College Football Playoff.

Prior to Granville’s injury, the coaches began utilizing senior Caleb Bacon up front instead of at linebacker, as Bacon had lined up at both positions for Campbell in the past at Iowa State. Bacon delivered against Marshall with three tackles for loss and two sacks, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Ezeogu, Kemajou and Bacon are the clear top options on the edge at the moment. Against Temple, Kemajou came up with the lone sack while Colorado transfer Alexander McPherson was the next man up in the rotation and saw a decent number of snaps.

“I feel like even that room took some positive steps in the pass-rush game last week,” Campbell said. “Yvan had a couple great rushes. I think Ike continues to show steady progress of being a high-end football player there. We saw what Caleb Bacon can do. McPherson has continued to play good football. He had a couple good pass-rushes off the end.”

Campbell also mentioned freshman Jackson Ford and Liam Andrews — who has worked at both end and tackle in the past — as other players who will have an opportunity moving forward.

“I think that room will only continue to grow,” Campbell said. “We feel like there’s guys there that will only continue to grow forward. It’s a young team.”

And, of course, there’s more to playing on the edge than just getting after the quarterback when he drops back.

Though the defense did an excellent job containing Marshall and dual-threat QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in the opener, Smolik burned the Lions with a 47-yard keeper off left tackle last week and finished with 71 yards rushing.

Penn State is back home to host Buffalo this Saturday, and it remains to be seen who will be under center for the Bulls. Jason Wright replaced injured starter Elijah Holmes in the second half of a loss to Florida International last week.

“Now we correct it, don’t let the same mistakes happen twice. We move ourselves forward,” Campbell said. “That will be a great challenge for this group as we head into this coming Saturday.”