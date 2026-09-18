Quinton Martin (25) scored a second-half touchdown against Marshall in the opener but played only on special teams last week against Temple.

Carson Hansen (21) is looking for his first touchdown in a Penn State uniform as the Nittany Lions look for more production in general from the run game Saturday against Buffalo.

🔊 Listen to this

The words sounded like they might have come from fans on social media, not Penn State’s new offensive coordinator.

Taylor Mouser wanted to make sure what his expectations are for the Nittany Lions’ ground game after two unspectacular games against overmatched opponents.

“To say that I’m less than thrilled with where the run game’s at would be an understatement,” Mouser said. “As you can probably tell, we’re all frustrated with the level of mediocrity that I would call the run game, and that starts with me. I’m more mad at myself than I am the O-line.

“We want to be a team that prides itself on being the most physical football team and running the football. We showed progress through the first two weeks, but I think for us we have to figure out a way that we can be dominant on the ground.”

The numbers aren’t exactly terrible — 79 carries, 311 yards, 3.9 per attempt — especially with the first opponent, Marshall, loading up the box to focus on the run. But Mouser and the rest of the team know things need to improve heading into Big Ten play with Saturday’s home game against Buffalo the last chance for a tune-up.

Penn State’s new coaches don’t have a pair of record-breakers to lean on with Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton now in the NFL.

Iowa State transfer Carson Hansen has 30 carries for 132 yards, followed by Ohio State transfer James Peoples at 15 carries for 73 yards. Those two had all but one of the carries last week at Temple with Cam Wallace taking one handoff and Quinton Martin curiously absent on offense, playing only on special teams.

“I just think there’s going to be so many guys throughout the season that are going to pop up and showcase themselves,” Campbell said. “Quinton is certainly one of those guys we have great belief in.

“I think the reality of that running back room, there’s still some gray. That room is going to continue to work itself out as we work through the weeks, work through these games.”

Martin is a former blue-chip recruit who got his first chance to shine in the Pinstripe Bowl win against Clemson last December, topping 100 yards after Allen and Singleton opted out of playing.

Last Saturday in one spot where Martin might have featured, wideout Koby Howard shifted into the backfield instead.

“Quinton had a great camp and was good enough to help our football team,” Mouser said. “And everything is being evaluated to help our pas game better and run game better. Quinton has earned the right to get touches in the offense.

“We had a package with Koby at running back lat week that we wanted to try out and test things out. And it wasn’t a reflection of our lack of trust in Quinton or where he’s at. He’s good enough to help our football team. We’re going to need that guy to make big plays in big moments this year. And his time’s coming.”

That time could be Saturday against the Bulls. Hansen figures to be the starter moving forward, having played for Mouser and head coach Matt Campbell for a few years at Iowa State.

“When you see Carson running, I think the positive thing is everything is going forward, there’s not been any negative runs from him,” Campbell said. “There’s been a lot of positive runs. But the explosion (and the) finality of finishes, there’s still a lot of room for growth there. I think he’s starting to get back into game shape, getting himself where he needs to be.

“I think when you look at the running game in general, you’re talking about inches off. … We know we want to be better. We have to do a better job coaching and a better job finishing those runs and blocking opportunities.”

THREE AND OUT

SCOUTING THE BULLS

Not to be forgotten is the fact another team will be on the field Saturday, even if the Bulls are nearly six-touchdown underdogs.

It hasn’t been the easiest of starts to the season for veteran coach Pete Lembo, who spent eight years in the Keystone State as a coach at Lehigh, including five seasons as head coach from 2001-05.

Buffalo needed a goal line stand in the opener to hold off FCS Albany for a 21-17 win, then lost 33-20 at Florida International last week when quarterback Elijah Holmes missed the second half with a knee injury.

According to the Buffalo News, backup Jason Wright was working with the first-team offense early in the week and Wright could be in line to make his first college start Saturday.

Regardless of who is under center for the Bulls, Penn State will be keeping a close eye on wide receiver Chance Morrow. Through two games the Bulls have scored five total touchdowns, and all five have come courtesy of Morrow to tie for the national lead among receivers.

“He’s an elite talent … really great start to the season,” Campbell said. “Elite catch radius. He’s long. Can threaten you down the field and in tight spaces. He’s a real challenge. It jumps off the film.”

At 6-foot-4, Morrow could provide an interesting matchup for whoever lines up against him. Starting corners Audavion Collins and Daryus Dixson have rarely been tested in the first two weeks and both could get a good tune-up this time.

Asked specifically about Dixson this week, Campbell had plenty of praise to give.

“You go to winter conditioning, spring practice, you go to fall camp, that guy every single day comes out to compete to be the best,” Campbell said. “You even watch the first two games of the season … the way that guy plays, the intent he plays with — he is passionate about becoming the best version of him that he can be.

“I’m really proud of what that guy’s about. He doesn’t take a play off.”

While Morrow has the numbers, it was fellow starter Jasaiah Gathings who received the most preseason accolades for the Bulls offense, projected to be one of the top receivers in the MAC. But Gathings only caught two balls against Albany and didn’t play against FIU.

INFIRMARY REPORT

Penn State’s group of players who had offseason surgery have all made their way back to the field with tight end Gabe Burkle and linebacker Alex Tatsch both playing last week at Temple.

Tatsch, in fact, is likely for a bigger workload this week with fellow backup Cam Smith banged up. Smith didn’t play against the Owls and Campbell called him questionable for this Saturday.

The attention now shifts to defensive tackle, where Armstrong Nnodim and Alijah Carnell are still waiting to make their Penn State debuts after dealing with injuries from training camp. They should be on the field against the Bulls.

”I think those two guys will definitely play,” Campbell said. “We thought they would play last week, to be honest with you. We warmed up, both those guys still weren’t 100%. It felt like they were at the point where if they did play, they can injure themselves, now all of a sudden we’re stunting getting them back 100%.

“I think both those guys are a lot closer to 100%. I think both those guys will play.”

Nnodim is an Oklahoma State transfer and Carnell followed the staff from Iowa State. Both are expected to be in the rotation behind starters Keanu Williams and Siale Taupaki, both of whom came to Happy Valley from UCLA, where they previously played for new Lions D-line coach Ikaika Malloe and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

Utah transfer Dallas Vakalahi was also banged up during fall practice but served as the top backup at tackle to open the season with Ty Blanding also working in.

HONORING THE CHAMPS

It’s been 40 years since Penn State’s last national championship, and members of that famed 1986 squad will be in attendance to be recognized at halftime. Running back D.J. Dozier will serve as honorary captain for the coin flip.

Campbell worked hard during the offseason to make inroads with former players, so some of the luminaries in attendance won’t be new to him.

“So many of those guys back this past offseason,” Campbell said. “To be having a great group coming in this weekend means a lot to our football program.”