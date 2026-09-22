Koby Howard (6) has 344 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in the first three games for Penn State this season.

Koby Howard didn’t appear to be in pain after this 70-yard touchdown on Saturday, but coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday that Penn State’s top target was hurt on the play.

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Penn State’s biggest breakout player of the young season may not be available for the first big game of the young season.

Koby Howard came out of Saturday’s rout of Buffalo with an injury after the sophomore wide receiver turned in a two-touchdown performance.

“Koby Howard got dinged up on that long touchdown run,” coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “And I think right now we probably don’t know exactly where he’ll be by the end of the week. Probably have a better idea (later) — kind of went through a couple of things (Monday). And just trying to gauge exactly where he is as we kind of get ourselves ready for the end of the week.”

It’s not the news the Nittany Lions were looking for as they prepare for Saturday’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin at Beaver Stadium.

Howard didn’t appear to show any visible signs of discomfort during the game in which he scored on a 20-yard reverse and a 70-yard catch-and-run, both of which came in the second quarter.

With a big lead, the Lions pulled many of their starters after the first drive of the second half. Howard was made available for interviews after the game.

“Seeing my work pay off, that just means I can’t stop — I have to be better,” Howard told reporters in State College on Saturday. “Going into this Big Ten conference (schedule), I have to be better. I have to work harder to be able to compete with them.”

Now the Lions are just hoping he will have that opportunity.

Starting on Wednesday, the situation will have more transparency than ever before. A new Big Ten rule requires teams to release daily injury reports from Wednesday through game day ahead of all conference games.

Though teams don’t have to specify the type of injury like the NFL, they do have to list all affected players as probable, questionable, doubtful or out. By the time Saturday rolls around, a report will be filed two hours before kickoff listing players as game-time decision or out.

Howard leads the Lions with 12 catches for 344 yards in the first three games, putting him seventh nationally in receiving yards. It’s the type of performance Penn State was desperate for at receiver the last three seasons — last year’s leader was Trebor Pena, who had 552 yards on 39 catches over 13 games.

Though Howard was on that team, he was going through typical freshman issues that kept his reps limited. Both former coach James Franklin and his interim replacement, Terry Smith, said Howard had things to work on to earn a bigger role.

When Campbell took over after the season, he talked about needing to see more consistency from Howard, who took the challenge to heart and would often be at the team facility before sunrise getting work in last winter and spring.

“It came down to me, honestly, not wanting to feel like I felt like last year,” Howard said after a 161-yard showing in the opener against Marshall. “Even though I was working, I knew I had to work harder so I didn’t go through the same thing.”

Should Howard be unable to play against the Badgers, more responsibility will fall on Iowa State transfers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen. More reps would likely be coming for Zay Robinson, who caught a 39-yard score against Marshall and is off to an impressive start on special teams as the Lions’ top return man.

“I think that room, in general, has really got off to a great start,” Campbell said. “What Chase Sowell has done, I think, has been better maybe than I would even expect. … He’s given you dynamic playmaking ability on the outside.

“And I think Brett Eskildsen got off to a great start. He kind of got dinged up and was really limited the last two weeks. But I think every opportunity he’s got he’s made some dynamic things happen. Obviously, Zay Robinson’s been a great piece. Him and Koby have kind of been a 1-2 punch in the slot at times, and both of them made some really big plays in some critical moments.”

Penn State will also employ formations with two, three or even four tight ends — though that position will now also be under scrutiny after Andrew Rappleyea left Saturday’s win early with an apparent arm or shoulder injury.

“I think Rapp is still limited right now, probably a little bit of a question mark,” Campbell said. “I would still say questionable going into this week right now. Was out of practice. We’ll see where he’s at.”

Another starter who didn’t finish the Buffalo game — center Brock Riker — was expected to back to full practice on Tuesday, Campbell said.