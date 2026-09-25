Wisconsin running back Abu Sama, right, was held in check by Notre Dame and missed last week’s game with an injury. But the former Iowa State standout is expected to return Saturday to face former coaches and teammates who are now at Penn State.

After being slowed a bit by a minor injury in the early going, wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (4) is looking to step up for Penn State in Big Ten play with Koby Howard out with an injury.

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Matt Campbell said the setback would last for “an extended period of time.” Koby Howard already has a date in mind.

Penn State’s coach announced Wednesday that his top receiver would miss games with an undisclosed injury. Howard himself took to social media later that day to post “10/17/26” along with a caption of “Me and God back soon.”

Oct. 17 is the date of Penn State’s trip to Michigan, one of the biggest games on the schedule.

But before then, the Nittany Lions have three Big Ten opponents in the way — Wisconsin at home on Saturday, a Friday night trip to Northwestern and a showdown with USC at Beaver Stadium.

It’s a tough blow for the Lions, who looked to be developing a clear-cut standout at receiver for the first time in recent years. Just last week, Howard took a reverse 20 yards for a score and then snagged a pass over the middle and ran to open grass for a 70-yard touchdown. Campbell said Howard’s injury occurred on the latter play.

“I think that’s probably more so the disappointing part of it for him — just knowing how hard he’s working,” Campbell said of Howard. “The reality is, he’ll work just as hard to get back to that.

“The rest of that room has got to continue to step up and make plays. And I think when they’ve had the opportunity, they showed the big play too. So we’ll just continue to navigate that.”

Certainly the competition ramps up in a major way starting this week. Though Wisconsin is coming off its worst season in 30 years, the Badgers committed more money and resources into building their roster this fall, and are in desperate need of a major win — the No. 13-ranked Lions would suffice — to start rebuilding the program’s stature.

There’s little doubt that the Badgers defense is going to test just how deep the Lions’ overhauled receivers room is without Howard. It’s going to be up to a group of Iowa State transfers — starters Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen along with underclassmen Zay Robinson and Amarion Jackson — to provide answers when Wisconsin stacks the box.

“I feel super confident in that room,” quarterback Rocco Becht told reporters in State College on Tuesday when the latest public update was that Howard was “dinged up” and not yet ruled out. “Those are four guys that are trusted, who have been able to practice well and been able to go out and have good reps in a game.

“So there’s a bunch of trust in that room that I feel comfortable with if they were to go out there.”

THREE AND OUT

INFIRMARY REPORT

Howard’s absence isn’t the only potential pitfall for the Lions. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea left last week’s game in the first half with an apparent arm or shoulder injury and has been listed as questionable since Wednesday.

Rappleyea went into the locker room after getting tackled and favoring his right arm after hitting the ground. He was out of pads in the the second half but, in a positive sign for him, was on the sideline and linking arms with teammates while singing the alma mater after the win.

Campbell said Rappleyea did not practice at the start of the week and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Penn State list him as a game-time decision on the newly required injury report that releases two hours before kickoff.

The Lions have also listed starting center Brock Riker as questionable since Wednesday, though Campbell said Tuesday Riker was “in a really good spot” and would seem to be more likely to play against the Badgers after an early exit vs. Buffalo.

Backup linebacker Cam Smith was ruled out earlier in the week will miss his third straight game with an injury. Among the others who won’t play are TE Cooper Alexander and DE LaVar Arrington II, both of whom have yet to play this season.

Campbell announced this week that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Will Tompkins, who saw the field in the first two weeks is expected to miss the rest of the season after getting hurt Saturday before kickoff.

“Pregame warmup, he had a unique injury. A tough setback for him” Campbell said. “Will will be out for the rest of the year. Great human. He’ll be back full strength here at some point, but it won’t be this year.”

Serious pregame injuries are rare but not unheard of. In 2022 ahead of a marquee matchup at Michigan, Lions starting guard Landon Tengwall was hurt in warm-ups and ended up missing the entire season before ultimately electing to take a medical retirement.

SCOUTING THE BADGERS

Wisconsin’s biggest injury issue was a torn ACL for second-team cornerback Cai Bates, who will miss the season.

But overall the news is far more positive for the Badgers, who are set to get back leading rusher Abu Sama after he sat out last week’s win over Eastern Michigan. Three other starters — right tackle Kevin Heywood, wideout Eugene Hilton and linebacker Mason Posa — are all listed as probable along with Sama.

Penn State’s coaches were fully expecting to face Sama this week. He was one of the very few skill position players who did not follow the staff from Iowa State to Happy Valley.

Sama was the second part of the Cyclones’ one-two punch last year along with current Lions running back Carson Hansen, getting 140 carries for 732 yards and five touchdowns while appearing in all 12 games.

”You look at that running back room, and obviously it starts with the young man we’re familiar with in Abu Sama, who is dynamic,” Campbell said. “He’s got the ability to make you pay in space and is physical, can hit a home run on every run.”

Wisconsin is hoping to carry momentum from last week’s mauling of Eastern Michigan in which multiple program records were broken — quarterback Colton Joseph topped 300 yards passing before halftime and slot receiver Tyrell Henry caught 14 passes on 17 targets.

Many of Henry’s catches were close to the line of scrimmage, and the Lions will have to be wary not to bite on quick pump fakes in his direction that could spring open other targets for a deep ball.

Joseph is a transfer from Old Dominion, where he shined for former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne as a dual threat. Joseph perhaps hasn’t run as much as expected in the early going, but it’s a similar story for Penn State with Becht — putting the quarterback on the move possibly wasn’t worth the risk.

“They’re going to try to punch us in the mouth,” Penn State defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn said. “They’re a physical team. They run the ball downhill. They do a good job of creating explosive plays in the passing game. They’re going to take shots. They’re going to test us downfield.

“They do some things from a pre-snap standpoint — motion, shifts, unbalance — that we have to be on top of. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”

NOT QUITE A WHITE OUT

In some seasons, Penn State has been able to create multiple home games with an atmosphere that approaches the annual White Out. Conditions are ripe for Saturday to hit those levels.

The official White Out game won’t be for another two weeks when USC comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. But part of Saturday’s game will be under the lights thanks to a 5 p.m. kickoff. A “Stripe Out” will have the majority of the crowd in white except for a blue “helmet stripe” down the middle of the east and west bleachers — sections EE, EEU, WE, 307 and 407.

The unusual start time is because the game is airing exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Those interested in watching the game will have to sign up for a one-month subscription on the “Premium” plan, which costs $12.99. The cheapest tier, called “Select,” doesn’t provide access to live sports.

Before purchasing, however, fans can check to see if their preferred service has a listing for “NBCSN,” which shows Peacock content such as Saturday’s game on platforms like YouTube TV and Comcast’s Xfinity TV.

Regardless of what the game is called or where it airs, the Badgers are preparing for a spectacle.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell spent 15 years on Ohio State’s coaching staff and is all too familiar with playing at Beaver Stadium after the sun goes down.

“There’s no place that can be a wilder, crazy or louder environment than Happy Valley — especially later at night, in a game that you know means a lot,” Fickell said. “Not just because it’s our game, but because it’s opening game for them in the Big Ten (with a) new coach. So there’s a lot of things that we have to be prepared for, and (we’re) so excited about getting the week really rolling.”