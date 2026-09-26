Penn State freshman Josiah Zayas scored the opening touchdown Saturday night against Wisconsin, taking an interception back 50 yards to the end zone.

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STATE COLLEGE — At the time, it felt like just another training camp line from a coach.

The season hadn’t started yet and Matt Campbell was discussing players who had stood out to him during his first summer leading Penn State.

“I think one of the guys that was probably the surprise of the whole thing is Josiah Zayas,” Campbell said at the time. “Now pushing to start. Is he a guy that’s playing so good that you can’t keep him off the field?”

Four games into the season, the true freshman defensive back has proven that.

Zayas woke up the crowd after Saturday’s sleepy first quarter against Wisconsin, making a brilliant play to read a third-down swing pass, snatch it out of the air and return it 50 yards for a touchdown.

The freshman from New Jersey read the play so well that when it happened live, it looked like Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph had thrown it right to him.

On review, it was tougher to blame the quarterback.

Before the third-and-2 snap, Zayas came up to the line showing blitz — and indeed his first steps were toward the backfield. But he didn’t bite on a play-fake, immediately stopped and diagnosed a pass out into the left flat to Chris Brooks.

It would have been an easy completion for a Badgers first down. But Zayas stabbed his right arm out and picked it off with one hand, running in stride for an untouched score.

An assist on the play went to blitzing linebacker Kooper Ebel, whose leap toward Joseph may have affected the throw just enough to give Zayas time to come up with the pick-six.

It actually wasn’t the first time Zayas has scored in Beaver Stadium. An early enrollee, Zayas came up with a touchdown return off of a throw at the line of scrimmage in April’s Blue-White Game.

Zayas did end up as a starter in the season-opener at the nickel with veteran Zion Tracy working his way back from a summer injury. Against Marshall, Zayas came up with a pair of tackles for loss.

INFIRMARY REPORT

Tight end Andrew Rappleyea and center Brock Riker were both listed as game-time decisions before kickoff and both suited up and took the field for the Lions.

Riker looked to have been banged up before last week’s game and played the first quarter before making an early exit. Rappleyea appeared to injure his right arm or shoulder after a tackle against Buffalo and didn’t return to the game.

Penn State played its first game without top wide receiver Koby Howard, who suffered an undisclosed injury last week and was expected to miss multiple game. Howard was with the team in street clothes on Saturday and

UP NEXT

After not leaving the state for the first month of the season, Penn State faces its biggest challenge yet.

The Lions have a short week to prepare for a trip to Chicagoland, taking on Northwestern at 8 p.m. on Friday. FOX will carry the broadcast.

It will be a marquee night for the Wildcats, who are finally returning to Evanston to play at an entirely new Ryan Field. In 2024, the school razed the old stadium of the same name, which had stood since 1926, and built a new one at the same site.

After playing the last two seasons — and the start of this one — at a modified practice facility on Lake Michigan, Northwestern is ready to debut its new 35,000-seat stadium to host the Lions.

If that somehow weren’t enough to keep Penn State from looking ahead to USC the following week, Northwestern nearly ended national champion Indiana’s winning streak on Friday night in Bloomington. The Wildcats came alive in the second half and twice were within two points before the Hoosiers escaped with a 29-23 victory.

Michigan State transfer Aidan Chiles looks greatly improved with the Wildcats going 22-for-29 for 293 yards and two touchdowns while adding a third score on the ground vs. Indiana.

Northwestern is 2-1, beating FCS South Dakota State and crushing Colorado before Friday’s loss.