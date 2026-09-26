Penn State defensive end Alexander McPherson (33) tackles Wisconsin running back Nate Palmer, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in State College, Pa.

Wisconsin’s Drew Braam (55) and Cooper Catalano (44) celebrate after their team’s win over Penn State on Saturday, rallying from 17-0 down and 20-10 down in the fourth quarter.

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STATE COLLEGE — There was no drama on the last pass. Penn State players could only run to the end line and watch as Rocco Becht’s prayer sailed through the back of the end zone.

From there it was nothing but stunned silence as Wisconsin poured off the visiting sideline to celebrate an upset that neither team will soon forget.

A miserable night of offense for the Nittany Lions cost them dearly as the Badgers erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and pulled out a 24-20 win on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

Trailing 20-17 with under two minutes to play, Wisconsin was facing third-and-13 when Colton Joseph, who had thrown three interceptions earlier in the game, found Jacob Harris wide open at midfield.

Not only did he move the sticks, he ran through a diving tackle attempt and raced untouched the rest of the way for a 72-yard score that crushed the No. 13 Lions (3-1, 0-1) in their first Big Ten game under coach Matt Campbell.

“We had a guy slip on the broken play,” Campbell said. “One slip, and you get that play, that situation — it’s kind of like the narrative of the second half. We left them the chance, and we had so many opportunities to put the game away and we just didn’t take advantage of those opportunities.

“Obviously that play will stick out, but the reality of it is, defensively I thought we played a tremendous football game and we didn’t take advantage of it as a team.”

A disastrous sequence for the defense, no doubt, but one that was only possible because of an anemic showing from an offense that sputtered without injured wide receiver Koby Howard.

Penn State had managed just 206 yards when the offense got the ball back, needing to drive 75 in the final 1:13 to salvage the win.

A tripping call against the Badgers and a 22-yard completion to Chase Sowell — Penn State’s longest play of the entire night — allowed the Lions to get three cracks at the end zone from the 33 in the final seconds.

Sowell had a shot at the first, but Wisconsin’s Javan Robinson broke it up. Andrew Rappleyea couldn’t haul in the second. And the third never had a shot.

So for the second straight season, Penn State suffered a brutal loss under the lights at Beaver Stadium in a Big Ten opener. Last year’s September loss to Oregon in overtime started a six-game slide that cost coach James Franklin his job.

This Penn State squad didn’t enter the season with the same national title aspirations. But this Wisconsin team also has far less talent than the 2025 Ducks, who reached the College Football Playoff.

“We really struggled to find the rhythm,” Campbell said. “I think in the first half, you were either backed up or you were on the goal line, and so kind of never got into the flow of the game. I feel like it kind of led to the second half of the football game and kind of being in the same spot where we just struggled.

“And I think we had a lot of play opportunities to be made, and we just didn’t make (them).”

Becht, a fifth-year senior, was unable to get anything going, especially with Howard ruled out with an injury. After a strong start against overmatched opponents in the first three games, Becht was an ugly 12-for-29 for 129 yards and an interception.

He added 21 yards on the ground as the Lions utilized his legs for the first time this season with some designed runs, including a 3-yard touchdown on a draw in the second quarter.

That score was set up by a Daryus Dixson interception on an overthrow and, at 17-0, Penn State looked to be on its way to a win despite major issues on offense. Freshman Josiah Zayas got things going with a 50-yard pick-six of a Wisconsin swing pass in the second quarter.

Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser mostly managed the game to lean on the defense, not wanting to risk mistakes to get the Badgers back into the game. That strategy was highlighted by four run calls in third-and-long situations that emphasized the field position game. And by the fourth quarter, it also drew loud boos from the home crowd.

The first two interceptions had Penn State at plus-7 in the turnover column on the season. But on the Lions’ first drive after halftime, they committed their first giveaway of the season as Hammond Russell tipped a Becht pass at the line, allowing fellow defensive lineman Charles Perkins to run underneath it for a pick.

Despite starting at the Penn State 22, Wisconsin managed just six yards and settled for a 34-yard field goal to make it 17-10.

Becht’s legs were the driving force behind the Lions’ only significant drive of the night — 13 plays, 56 yards, seven minutes off the clock — as he ran it himself to convert a pair of third downs and scrambled to his right before throwing across his body to hit Sowell in the middle of the field.

But even that lengthy march stalled after a third-and-long run call that set up a 37-yard field goal to make it 20-10. It was Penn State’s only score of the second half.

When linebacker Tony Rojas snatched a fourth-quarter interception, Penn State quickly went for the throat as Becht launched one deep down the left side to speedster Brett Eskildsen, who had the ball initially but lost it on the way to the ground. Prior to the final sequence, Penn State threw four deep balls — all to Eskildsen, all incomplete.

Penn State fumbled the next snap, was forced to throw it away on third down and ended up punting. Instead of taking control of the game, the Badgers drove 75 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown to pull within 20-17.

When it was over, Wisconsin had outgained Penn State 355-248. The Lions had just 10 first downs until the final desperation drive.

With a tricky Friday night trip to Northwestern on deck, followed by games against USC and Michigan, it’s up to the new coaching staff to not allow the season to spiral out of control.

“Adversity is what college football’s about,” Campbell said. “This will be a great test for us. We’ll find out a lot more about ourselves in the next six days.”