Safety Marcus Neal, right, and the Penn State defense had no answers for Northwestern’s run game last week and will now have to adjust to facing USC and Big Ten leading passer Jayden Maiava on Saturday.

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After a brutal first half last week, D’Anton Lynn couldn’t sit still.

Penn State’s first-year defensive coordinator had spent the first four-and-a-half games of the season calling plays from up in the booth. After getting absolutely trampled by Northwestern’s ground game, Lynn spent the rest of the night making adjustments and talking to his players on the sideline.

“It was just hard to watch from up top,” Lynn said. “It just felt better being down there while all that was going on, just to be able to talk to the guys, talk to the coaches.”

The results after the break were only marginally better in what was ultimately an embarrassing 34-13 loss to the Wildcats that dropped the Nittany Lions to 0-2 in Big Ten play.

It’s now been five straight quarters of subpar to downright awful play by Penn State’s defense after a strong start to the season. The unit got gassed in the fourth quarter of the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin and couldn’t hold a 10-point lead, giving up a 72-yard touchdown on third-and-long in the final minutes of the loss.

Against Northwestern, the defense never found any kind of footing as Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly had Lynn and his players guessing all night long, dusting off some old Wing-T concepts that racked up an unbelievable 413 yards rushing. In that first half, the Wildcats averaged more than 10 yards per carry.

“What surprised me was the line of scrimmage,” Lynn said. “I don’t know if we won the line of scrimmage once. We didn’t lose every time, but we didn’t win at all.”

There is no time to dwell on it. Up next for the Lions is a visit from high-powered USC in what could already by a defining moment for Lynn in Penn State’s annual White Out game on Saturday.

In the last two seasons, Lynn was calling the defense as coordinator for offensive-minded Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.

When Matt Campbell landed the Penn State job in December, he was able to lure Lynn away from USC and back to his alma mater.

As Lynn described it, though, his familiarity with Riley and USC will only go so far.

“He’s tough because he really doesn’t have a playbook,” Lynn said. “He’s going to do what his guys do best. He probably has the best scheme-beaters in the country if he knows what you’re in.”

Riley wasn’t thrilled about losing his defensive coordinator last winter, having originally hired Lynn away from crosstown rival UCLA.

“D’Anton’s a really good coach,” Riley told reporters in Los Angeles this week. “I think he’s always done a really good job. The secondary, he’s got a good group of DBs, it looks like, coming from the outside looking in. As we’ve started to study those guys, (they’ve) got some experience and some good players back there, and he’s always been very multiple. So, they’re doing a doing a good job.

“Guys are sticky in coverage. Looks like he’s got some depth at some of those positions and been able to play some different guys and been able to get production out of several of them. So they’ve done a nice job.”

THREE AND OUT

TURMOIL IN LA

Riley has plenty of his own issues coming into the game. Despite being 5-1 and ranked No. 19, the Trojans’ home loss to Oregon two weeks ago prompted national reports that Riley’s job could be on the line. Things weren’t helped when USC needed a second-half rally to avoid an upset by Washington last week.

When Lynn departed, he chose veteran Gary Patterson — who previously led TCU to the national championship game during the four-team College Football Playoff era.

The numbers have not been good for the Trojans, though the performance was much improved last week against the Huskies.

Riley has been a staunch defender of Patterson throughout the season, including this week.

“I mean, one of the best coaches of our generation and in college football history,” Riley said. “One of the best defensive minds in college football history. College football Hall of Famer, somebody I trust, somebody who I know whose competitive fire burns as hot as anyone out there. That pretty much covers it.”

In a coincidence, Patterson made the opposite move from Lynn last week, moving from the field to the booth for the game against the Huskies.

Saturday will be USC’s first game in Beaver Stadium since 1994, a game won by the Lions in their last undefeated season.

The White Out atmosphere could potentially be less intense than past seasons because of Penn State’s losing skid, but the Trojans are still managing how they handle it..

“You have to be aware of it,” Riley said. “You have to go operate and communicate. And so, you have to have an awareness of it. Obviously, the place has a really good reputation in terms of the atmosphere and some of the challenges that provides. I don’t think you need to be consumed by it. You can overdo something like that. But, also, we’re not going to act like we’re not going into something that is going to be a little bit different or that is going to provide some challenges.

“It’s going to be awesome. We’re excited about the challenge, the opportunity. We’ll make our guys aware of it and go play ball to our standard.”

BACK TO BECHT

On offense, fifth-year senior quarterback Rocco Becht has not fared well in his first two Big Ten games.

Though he threw a second-half touchdown to Chase Sowell last week, accuracy remained an issue and two interceptions didn’t help matters.

Campbell was asked after the game if he ever considered a move to top backup Alex Manske, but the coach said he would be sticking with the quarterback who is now in his fourth year starting for him at Iowa State and Penn State.

On his weekly radio show this week, Campbell expanded on his support for Becht.

“I think what Rocco has is this unique trait that’s probably missing in our society right now, and sometimes in our world,” Campbell said. “Rocco really knows who Rocco is. I think sometimes we live in a world where there’s so many people that are trying to be everybody else instead of trying to understand who they are and how they can perfect themselves to become the best version of themselves they can be.

“What I’ve always loved about Rocco is there’s a humility, there’s a great understanding of who and what he’s trying to do and what he’s trying to become. And there’s this unbelievable and uncanny work ethic that goes about the process it takes to become his best.

“He’s curious, he wants to know where he can get better. I think he rarely makes the same mistakes twice. And I think that’s what makes him a really special football player, and especially a really special quarterback.”

INFIRMARY REPORT

As expected, Penn State will be without top wide receiver Koby Howard for a third straight game with an undisclosed injury.

Howard himself had made a social media post last month mentioning Oct. 17 — Penn State’s game at Michigan — as an apparent target for his return, but it remains to be seen how much longer he will be out.

Linebacker Alex Tatsch was ruled out on Friday night after initially being listed as questionable on Wednesday. That means the Lions will be without two of their top three reserves at linebacker with Cam Smith set to miss a fourth straight game.

Starters Kooper Ebel and Tony Rojas take the majority of the snaps with Cael Brezina also seeing plenty of run so far this season.

Center Brock Riker has not been on the injury report the past two weeks and played against Wisconsin and Northwestern — but that doesn’t mean he has been 100%.

“He’s as tough as they come and he’s trying to play through it,” Campbell said . “He’s a guy we gotta get back to full strength.”

USC has three potential starters listed as questionable, including two members of the top-ranked freshman class coming into the season.

Standout wideout Trent Mosley is hoping to return after missing the last few games and would give the Trojans a major boost. He and tight end Mark Bowman are expected to both be listed as game-time decisions on Saturday, as is defensive tackle Jide Abasiri.