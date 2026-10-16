Penn State wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (4) watches the ball get away after a fourth-quarter catch last Saturday against USC. The Trojans recovered to end the Lions’ comeback hopes, sending them to a third straight loss.

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A date circled on the calendar since the winter has now arrived with little fanfare.

While much of the country focuses on the thick of the College Football Playoff race this Saturday, Penn State and Michigan are just trying to prevent going into freefalls.

Instead of jockeying for a spot in the 12-team field, the Nittany Lions and Wolverines are both looking for their first Big Ten win of the season. Which means both coaches are still looking for their first conference win in their new surroundings.

It hasn’t been pretty for Matt Campbell and Kyle Whittingham, both of whom never expected to be leading these programs a year ago. Penn State shockingly fired James Franklin this same week in 2025 after an 0-3 start in Big Ten play.

Right after the Lions picked Campbell as the successor out of Iowa State in December, Michigan had to start its own coaching search when Sherrone Moore was fired in the fallout of criminal charges that stemmed from a relationship with one of his staffers.

Both schools were interested in Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, who remained in Tuscaloosa. The Wolverines instead pried Kyle Whittingham out of Utah, where he led the Utes for 20 successful seasons.

The hires were largely praised across the country. The results in the early going have not been there.

Penn State (3-3, 0-3) coasted through a breezy non-conference schedule, then blew a 17-0 lead over Wisconsin at home before being embarrassed by Northwestern and then falling short against a more talented USC squad last week.

Michigan, likewise, suffered a stunning loss in the Big Ten opener as Iowa threw a game-winning touchdown on the final play at the Big House. That was followed by a narrow loss at Minnesota before having a bye week last Saturday to regroup.

The Wolverines are 3-2, but pundits and fans nationwide view them as 2-3 because they only beat Western Michigan in Week 1 after officials used improper protocol to put one second back on the clock, allowing for a Hail Mary touchdown.

Neither fanbase is happy. Neither coach is happy. It remains to be seen which team will snap out of its funk on Saturday.

“I think we still have a lot to prove, that we are capable of doing that, this program is capable of doing that,” Campbell said. “That’s the mentality we’ve had from day one. It certainly hasn’t wavered one inch from where we’re at right now.

THREE AND OUT

PENN STATE WOES

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser hasn’t hid his frustration in his last two press conferences — one after the Wisconsin loss and the latest this week.

Penn State hasn’t had an effective run game for most of the season, which has greatly handicapped the offense overall.

“I don’t think that it’s ever like, ‘We are what we are,’ but we’re a run game without an identity, and that’s the reality of the situation,” Mouser said. “And for us, it’s like, how can we get good at something to be able to hang our hat on?

“We have to find a way to get better. It’s been our biggest focus.”

The biggest issue may be with the offensive line as opposed to the running backs themselves.

“I think the problem that we have a little bit on the O-line is we lack chemistry in certain areas where there’s a breakdown in communication and we don’t do what we’re supposed to do on what I believe to be relatively (uncomplicated plays).

“… So for us, it’s about putting the right people in spots and go out there and be able to talk about where you’re blocking and where you’re going. And as simple as that sounds, we haven’t done it. And it’s been very frustrating for us offensively.”

MICHIGAN WOES

Whittingham had some dire words following the Wolverines’ loss at Minnesota heading into a bye week.

“We might have to make some tough decisions here. We’ll see,” Whittingham said. “But, you know, right now to this point through this portion of the season, it’s unacceptable. The results are unacceptable right now.”

That led to speculation that a change could be made at quarterback or play-caller, with former No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood and coordinator Jason Beck both under harsh scrutiny.

When Michigan returned to work this week, though, there weren’t any major moves that were announced.

“If you believe in what you’re doing — which we do, and we’ve been doing it for a long time, most of us being together — then you can’t panic, and you just stay the course,” Whittingham said.

Whittingham didn’t rule out giving a longer look to backup Tommy Carr — brother of Notre Dame Heisman hopeful CJ Carr and grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr — but it wouldn’t be in a starting role.

INFIRMARY REPORT

Penn State has no reason to rush back promising sophomore receiver Koby Howard from an undisclosed injury. Saturday will make four straight games sidelined for Howard.

Campbell said Howard’s potential return would be a conversation for after the Lions’ bye week, which will be next Saturday ahead of an Oct. 31 home game against Purdue.

Chase Sowell, who has been arguably the offense’s top player since Howard went out, was limping a bit during last week’s loss to USC, heading into the locker room early before halfime. The senior returned for the second half and is listed as probable to face the Wolverines.

On defense, the Lions are likely getting one linebacker back while losing another for the rest of the season.

Cam Smith, who hasn’t played since the opener against Marshall, is probable to play on Saturday. And the Lions will need him after the news that came Tuesday that fellow linebacker Alex Tatsch will again be lost for the season.

It’s the second straight year that an injury has cut things short for the sophomore. It was knee surgery in 2025 — the school hasn’t announced the issue for this season, but Campbell said it happened during practice.

Tatsch was the top backup behind star Tony Rojas, a spot that Smith would likely inherit, health permitting.

Penn State has two defensive line contributors — end Yvan Kemajou and tackle Armstrong Nnodim — listed as probable for this week.

On the other side, Michigan could have a number of game-time decisions to make on banged-up starters. The biggest issues are in the trenches, where both starting defensive ends — sack leader John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols — are listed as questionable. Daley, who followed Whittingham from Utah to Ann Arbor, would be a major loss if he can’t play, as he would typically be lined up against second-year left tackle Malachi Goodman.

The Wolverines are also hurting at all three spots on their interior offensive line. Center Jake Guarnera and Brady Norton are both questionable while left guard Nathan Efobi has a probable tag. Wide receiver Andrew Marsh, who has a team-high 25 catches, is also probable.