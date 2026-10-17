Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr (14) high-fives fans as he runs off the field after leading the Wolverines to a win over Penn State on Saturday. Carr replaced Bryce Underwood after halftime and ran for what proved to be the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

True freshman Josiah Zayas (17) came up with a one-handed interception to thwart a Michigan drive just before halftime, but it wasn’t enough for Penn State to end its losing skid.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) celebrates one of the Wolverines’ three second-half touchdowns on Saturday to beat Penn State in Ann Arbor. Michigan was shut out in the first half, but a switch at quarterback helped spark the offense.

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ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Tommy Carr jogged onto the same field where his grandfathers led a national championship team and set the school record for career interceptions, and the crowd roared.

And, he made the most of the opportunity.

Carr converted a third down on a 12-yard touchdown run with 2:58 left to play, giving Michigan a two-score lead it needed in a 21-18 win over Penn State on Saturday.

“To score that touchdown to seal the game was huge,” he said.

The Wolverines (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) needed the win to avoid losing their first three conference games in a season for the first time since 1967.

It might not have happened if first-year coach Kyle Whittingham didn’t agree to bench Bryce Underwood at halftime and to give Carr a chance to turn around a lackluster offense and perhaps fire up a listless team.

“The idea at halftime was to create a spark and Tommy did just that,” Whittingham said.

Michigan will face a big test next week at home against No. 5 Indiana and Whittingham wasn’t ready to say who would start at quarterback in that game.

Tommy Carr’s brother is Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, grandson of 1997 national championship winning coach Lloyd Carr and All-America defensive back Tom Curtis, a former Wolverine who set a program record with 25 interceptions. Tommy Carr is the son of Michigan graduates, including former walk-on quarterback Jason Carr.

Lloyd Carr attended the game and said, “wow,” after his grandson ran for a touchdown.

“Can’t wait to see him,” Tommy Carr said.

Michigan suddenly had success on offense after Carr entered the game to cheers and Rocco Becht threw two interceptions, taking a 14-3 lead in the third quarter on Bryson Kuzdzal’s 43-yard touchdown run and Jordan Marshall’s 1-yard run for a score that was set up by Carr’s 22-yard draw.

The Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-4) pulled within three points early in the fourth on Carson Hansen’s 2-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion.

They had the ball with a chance to drive for a tie or the lead, but Becht lost a fumble at the Penn State 16 to set up Carr’s touchdown run.

“This game is super humbling,” Becht said.

Becht bounced back with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Chase Sowell with 1:11 to go, pulling the Lions within three points again.

Michigan recovered the onside kick, sealing the win.

UNDERWOOD BENCHED

Underwood threw two interceptions in the second quarter. It was his fifth interception in three games and sixth this season, surpassing his total of five passing touchdowns.

“Bryce couldn’t have handled it any better,” Whittingham said.

Underwood’s job had been in jeopardy since his shaky performance in a disputed season-opening win over Western Michigan.

On his first pick on Saturday, receiver Andrew Marsh had his hands on a deep pass and lost control of the football that landed in defensive back Zion Tracy’s hands. On the second interception, Underwood lofted a pass that cornerback Josiah Zayas snagged with one hand.

It was his fifth interception in three games and sixth this season, surpassing his total of five passing touchdowns.

Underwood arrived on campus last year as the nation’s No. 1 recruit. He flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan after Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Tom Brady became involved with the recruitment that included a financial package worth about $12 million over three years in revenue sharing and NIL deals.

He did not approach the hype during his freshman year, throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and didn’t do himself any favors with comments before the season started.

“I feel like nobody’s seen a freshman like me,” Underwood said in an interview last year with the Big Ten Network.

Underwood also predicted he would win “a couple Heismans and at least one natty,” in an interview on “The Rich Eisen Show,” shortly after signing with Michigan.

Underwood even looked shaky in the spring game earlier this year and didn’t do enough to hold onto his job this season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: Matt Campbell was hired to turn the program around after James Franklin was fired a little more than a year ago, but the former Iowa State coach has lost four straight games just as the team did last year during a six-game skid.

“We’re not where we want to be but I believe this group is pounding away,” Campbell said.

Michigan: The decision to put Carr in and take Underwood out of the game may have helped the program avoid starting 0-3 in conference play since the year before the Bo Schembechler era began.

UP NEXT

Penn State: After a bye week, hosts Purdue on Oct. 31.

Michigan: Hosts No. 5 Indiana on Saturday.