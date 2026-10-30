Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, right, and Ohio State move forward without starting quarterback Julian Sayin when they take on USC tonight.

Penn State wide receiver Koby Howard (6) had a memorable three games to open the season but is likely to miss his fifth straight game on Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

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Penn State’s return to action will likely come without wide receiver Koby Howard.

Howard is expected to miss his fifth straight game for the Nittany Lions since suffering an undisclosed injury against Buffalo in September. The breakout sophomore returned to practice this week and was initially listed as questionable on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to doubtful on Friday night’s injury report.

The Nittany Lions have yet to win this season without Howard in the lineup, losing four straight in Big Ten play heading into Saturday’s game against Purdue at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is 4:15 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Lions coach Matt Campbell said on Tuesday that Howard was getting closer to a return.

“Progressing in a really positive way,” Campbell said. “I think we’ll know a lot more by the time we get to the end of the week if he can play.”

Penn State has struggled without Howard as both Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser have both said that the offense has lacked an identity during this losing skid. Howard caught 12 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a third in the first three games.

Senior Chase Sowell has stepped up as the top target with Howard out and even set a career-high with 151 yards last time out against Michigan. But he too has been banged up over the past month and was listed as questionable to play against the Boilermakers all week.

“I think the unfortunate piece is you haven’t had those guys on the field at the same time probably playing in that same rhythm,” Campbell said. “You feel like you are a way more complete football team than maybe you were probably those first two games back without Koby. I think you’re trying to kind of navigate who are we, what are we. Yet I feel like the last two weeks, you found a rhythm, you found a lot more of who you want to be, how you continue to progress forward.

“I do think getting Koby back will be a huge asset to our football team. I think that’s why we have to make sure he’s healthy and truly ready to play on the football field, making sure we get the Koby you saw the first three games of the season, not a shell of Koby. I think that part is really important for us.”

On defense, three linemen — ends Yvan Kemajou and Alex McPherson along with tackle Armstrong Nnodim — are listed as probable along with safety Jeremiah Cooper.

Purdue will likely be down a pair of contributors in safety Jaden Mangham and wideout De’Nylon Morrissette, who are both listed as doubtful.

AROUND THE BIG TEN

(AP) — Things to watch this weekend in the Big Ten:

GAME OF THE WEEK

• No. 2 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0) at USC (6-2, 3-2), 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Ohio State’s quarterback uncertainty adds intrigue to a matchup that otherwise lost a bit of shine once USC fell 24-7 at Wisconsin to drop out of the AP Top 25.

Coach Ryan Day isn’t saying whether Luke Fahey or Tavien St. Clair will be behind center against desperate USC in a sold-out Coliseum on Halloween night. The Buckeyes are in this jam because Julian Sayin injured his throwing arm two weeks ago in a gritty 19-15 victory over national champion Indiana.

After a fortuitous bye week to coach up Sayin’s replacements, Day is optimistic the Buckeyes can overcome this central uncertainty in their first trip to the Trojans’ historic stadium since 2008.

“I think guys on the team have confidence that if both were put into the game that they could do their job,” Day said. “So we’ll keep preparing, and then we’ll see how Saturday goes.”

Just about everything else in this matchup seems to favor the Buckeyes over the Trojans, who are coming off a one-sided loss at unranked Wisconsin. USC’s dreams of its first College Football Playoff berth are nearly dead — but an upset win over vaunted Ohio State would be arguably the most significant achievement of coach Lincoln Riley’s five underwhelming years in charge.

“They’re a great team, a great opponent, so we’ve got to put good on good,” USC running back King Miller said. “We’ve got a great game plan, and we’re going to have a great game.”

Riley faced more media questions about his future at USC than he did about the Buckeyes this week, but he recognizes the impact a victory over Ohio State would have on his reputation and on the Trojans’ season.

The Buckeyes’ uncertainty at quarterback doesn’t change their clear superiority on defense, however. Ohio State is sixth nationally after allowing only 264.3 yards per game this season, and no defense has held its opponents to fewer than the Buckeyes’ 5.2 yards per pass attempt.

USC’s offense is at its lowest ebb of the season after Jayden Maiava and his talented teammates only managed seven points against the Badgers. That’s the lowest output ever from a team coached by Riley, the offensive guru with multiple Heisman Trophy winners and finalists in his history at Oklahoma and USC.

“That wasn’t a great representation last week against Wisconsin,” Ohio State receiver Devin McCuin said. “We know what they have, and we know they’re desperate to win in big games, and we’ve got to go out there and match their intensity.”

THE UNDERCARD

• No. 25 Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1) at Iowa (5-2, 2-2), noon (Fox)

Wisconsin is in the Top 25 for the first time since September 2023 and now must face an Iowa team that has outscored the Badgers 118-26 over the last four seasons.

• Minnesota (5-2, 3-1) at No. 4 Indiana (7-1, 4-1), 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Indiana will try to get its offense going, as the Hoosiers haven’t exceeded 20 points in any of their last three games.

• No. 20 Northwestern (6-1, 3-1) at Oregon (4-3, 2-2), 3:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly already faced the Ducks while coaching UCLA from 2018-23, but this is the first time he will be doing so as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator.

IMPACT PLAYERS

• Wisconsin OLB Sebastian Cheeks recorded 2 ½ sacks against Southern California.

• Northwestern QB Aidan Chiles is the only Bowl Subdivision player to have two games this season with at least three touchdown passes and two touchdown runs. Chiles achieved that in victories over Colorado and Rutgers.

• UCLA LB Sammy Omosigho had 2 ½ sacks in a 28-10 win over Michigan State.

• Indiana DL Tobi Osunsanmi has at least one sack in seven straight games, which represents the longest such streak in school history. He recorded two sacks in the Hoosiers’ 13-6 overtime victory at Michigan.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• The seven points USC produced in its loss to Wisconsin represented the lowest total for any team led by Lincoln Riley during his 10 seasons as a head coach.

• Oregon had scored over 10 points in 61 straight games before losing 21-10 at Illinois last week.

• Four of the top five FBS defenses in yards allowed per play are from the Big Ten. Michigan is first (4.10). Indiana and Wisconsin are tied for second (4.14). Ohio State is fifth (4.21).

• UCLA coach Bob Chesney, who was at James Madison last year, has won his last 17 regular-season games.

• Minnesota has its three primary rivalry trophies — Floyd of Rosedale (Iowa), the Little Brown Jug (Michigan) and Paul Bunyan’s Axe (Wisconsin) — at the same time for the first time since 1978. Minnesota will try to hold on to the Axe when it visits Wisconsin on Nov. 27.