Wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) is expected to return to action today for Penn State at Washington after missing a game. Fellow wideout Koby Howard will miss another game.

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One top target is expected to return for Penn State on Saturday. But the Nittany Lions will have to wait another week to reunite their full arsenal on offense.

Chase Sowell remained listed as probable to play against Washington, but fellow wide receiver Koby Howard — labeled questionable throughout the week — has been downgraded to out.

It will be the sixth straight game for the Nittany Lions (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) without Howard, who had a breakout first three games before an undisclosed injury suffered during a Sept. 19 win over Buffalo has kept him sidelined.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell foreshadowed that Howard would likely be sitting out again on Wednesday in comments to reporters in State College.

“It’s why I keep saying the word questionable,” Campbell said. “I think we’ll know a lot more by the time we get through Thursday’s practice of what his availability will be. I know I keep saying this, but the work ethic, the time, the effort that he’s putting, I think he’s way above where he probably should be in terms of the actual timeline of this injury.

“So that’s why we’re going to be 100% smart and try to make the perfect call when he’s available.”

Sowell, meanwhile, had been playing through some ailments before sitting out last week’s win over Purdue. After that game, however, there was positive talk from Campbell that it would be a short hiatus.

Despite missing a game, Sowell leads the Lions in catches (34) and receiving yards (510) while being tied for the team lead with three touchdown grabs.

“I think he’s a lot closer to being full strength,” Campbell said. “I think why we haven’t played him, to be quite honest with you, is because he hasn’t been full strength. We’re a lot closer to being full strength out there and confident. And I want him to be confident on the field and ready to rock and roll.

“… Even (against Purdue) when he wasn’t in the football game, his leadership was fantastic. Chase has really emerged as one of the great senior leaders on the football team right now. I’m really proud of him.”

A third wide receiver, Zay Robinson, remained listed as questionable on Friday. Robinson has primarily served as Penn State’s top return man this season.

Along with Sowell, left tackle Malachi Goodman and defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim are also tagged as probable.

Washington, meanwhile, got good news on three starters — including two on the offensive line — on Friday.

Center Kolt Dieterich and right guard Champ Taulealea, as well as versatile safety Alex McLaughlin, had all been listed as questionable earlier in the week but were upgraded to probable.

McLaughlin owns the lead or a share of the Huskies’ team lead in tackles (57), tackles for loss (7.0), sacks (2.5) and interceptions (3) this season.

HUSKIES QB RETURNS

SEATTLE (AP) — Demond Williams Jr.’s time away from being Washington’s starting quarterback did not last long.

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch said that, barring any lingering injury issues, the junior out of Chandler, Arizona, would start the Huskies’ home game against Penn State on Saturday.

The move follows Washington’s 17-10 win at Nebraska this past weekend when Williams came off the bench in the fourth quarter and led the Huskies — who had managed just three points in the first three quarters — to an improbable comeback victory.

Williams finished 7 for 13 passing for 99 yards. No play was bigger than a 24-yard completion to Chris Lawson on a fourth-and-18 play with 1:42 remaining. That set up a 25-yard touchdown pass to Lawson on a catch-and-run two plays later.

“If Demond is feeling good, I don’t see why he wouldn’t play and start,” Fisch said. “… He took some hits in that game, so we’ve got to make sure that he’s good to go and that he feels right. If he feels right, hopefully we can play off the momentum of the fourth quarter.”

Williams had been out since halftime of Washington’s 41-24 loss to Iowa on Oct. 9, when he suffered a fractured rib on the Huskies’ final drive of a first half. He had thrown for 69 yards and was sacked four times.

Transfer Elijah Brown replaced Williams and threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and then went 21 for 27 for 302 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the Huskies’ 38-26 win at Purdue on Oct. 16 while Williams continued to recover.

When he was injured, Williams had a 145.7 quarterback rating to begin the year, which ranked 10th in the Big Ten.

Fisch didn’t name a starter coming out of Washington’s bye week, saying only that both quarterbacks would be available.

Brown ended up getting his second straight start, but the UW offense struggled against Nebraska’s defense. Brown went 19 for 30 for 136 yards in the first quarters.

Fisch put Williams in to provide a spark, and that’s just what happened. Now, the Huskies will see if he can continue to do so.