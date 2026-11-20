Wyoming Area grad Blaise Sokach-Minnick is one of 25 players who will be honored on Penn State’s senior day on Saturday. Sokach-Minnick was named a semifinalist for the Mannelly Award as the country’s top long snapper this week.

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Blaise Sokach-Minnick made the senior day walk once already, just in case he didn’t end up returning to Penn State for the 2026 season.

But return he did. And now the long snapper from Wyoming Area is finishing up a year he’ll never forget.

Sokach-Minnick spent his first four years with the Nittany Lions as a backup behind two of the very best at the position in the country, Chris Stoll and Tyler Duzansky.

Now in his fifth and final season, Sokach-Minnick has taken the starting role himself and can also count himself among the elite.

He started this week being named a semifinalist for the Mannelly Award as the nation’s top long snapper. He will end it on Saturday being honored on senior day before taking on Rutgers at Beaver Stadium.

“Growing up in Pennsylvania and having the opportunity to represent and play for Penn State has been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” Sokach-Minnick said through the school.

“From watching the Penn State legends as I grew up to playing in Beaver Stadium each Saturday, my time has given me lessons and memories that I’ll cherish long after my final snap.”

He is one of 25 players who will be honored during senior day ceremonies. Six still have a year of eligibility remaining and could end up returning in 2027 if they choose — WR Ethan Black, OL Anthony Donkoh, RB Carson Hansen, TE Bobby Mears, TE Andrew Rappleyea and LB Tony Rojas.

The players who are out of eligibility and will be playing in their final game at Beaver Stadium are: DE Caleb Bacon, QB Connor Barry, QB Rocco Becht, TE Gabe Burkle, CB Audavion Collins, S Jeremiah Cooper, WR Logan Cunningham, DE Ike Ezeogu, OL Jim Fitzgerald, LB John Klosterman, QB Jack Lambert, DE Aidan Probst, K Cristiano Rosa, OL Dominic Rulli, WR Chase Sowell and DT Siale Taupaki.

Two fourth-year starters have already made decisions for next season as tight end Benjamin Brahmer and linebacker Kooper Ebel both announced this week they would return to Penn State in 2027.

INFIRMARY REPORT

Wide receiver Koby Howard was ruled out for the game back on Wednesday and is looking unlikely to play again in the regular season after suffering an undisclosed injury back in Week 3 against Buffalo.

Penn State will likely also be missing leading rusher Hansen, who had a huge first half last week against Minnesota before suffering an apparent lower-body injury right before halftime and did not return. The Lions initially listed Hansen as questionable to play before downgrading him to doubtful on Friday night.

On defense, Bacon has been ruled out while starting safety Jamison Patton appeared on Friday’s injury report as questionable after not being listed earlier in the week.

Rutgers’ quarterback situation will be in the spotlight as both starter Dylan Lonergan and backup A.J. Surace were upgraded on Friday to questionable and probable, respectively.

The Scarlet Knights will be without star wideout KJ Duff, who underwent ankle surgery last week and is out for the rest of the season.

HAM RETURNS TO BOOTH

Also back in action this week is College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jack Ham, the former Penn State and Steelers linebacker and long-time radio analyst for Lions games.

Ham, 77, suffered an undisclosed medical emergency on Nov. 7 before Penn State’s game at Washington and had been hospitalized in Seattle afterward. Campbell said after that game that Ham’s radio partner, Steve Jones, acted quickly to help Ham in a serious situation.

Ham did not work last week’s game against Minnesota. He gave his first public comments since the incident on Thursday via a statement through Penn State.

“I’m feeling good, and I owe a great deal to the people who took care of me and stood by me through all of it,” Ham said. “I’ve spent a lot of Saturdays in Beaver Stadium, first on the field and then up in the booth. I’ll be back alongside Steve this weekend, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

TALE OF THE TAPE

Penn State Offense

Overall: 391.1 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 232.4 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 158.7 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (49th)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 290.2 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 148.8 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 141.4 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (23rd)

Rutgers Offense

Overall: 341.1 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 202.1 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 139.0 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 23.2 points per game (102nd)

Rutgers Defense

Overall: 413.6 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 222.2 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 191.4 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (125th)

NUMBERS TO KNOW

• Rutgers ranks 98th in third down percentage, converting 36.3% of the time. Penn State ranks 2nd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 27.2%.

• Rutgers ranks 128th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Penn State’s 11th-ranked +8 margin.

• Rutgers is 4th in the FBS averaging 34.8 penalty yards per game.

• Rutgers ranks 117th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.8% of trips.

• Penn State ranks 22nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:00.

TEAM LEADERS

Penn State

Passing: Rocco Becht, 2,163 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 619 yards on 115 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Chase Sowell, 635 yards on 38 catches, 4 TDs

Rutgers

Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 1,066 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Antwan Raymond, 810 yards on 162 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: K.J. Duff, 774 yards on 45 catches, 9 TDs

LAST GAME

Penn State beat Minnesota 42-14 on Nov. 14. Becht passed for 84 yards on 9-of-15 attempts (60.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 5 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hansen carried the ball 12 times for 126 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Andrew Rappleyea recorded 45 yards on four catches.

Rutgers lost 31-0 to Nebraska on Nov. 14. A.J. Surace threw for 24 yards on 4-of-12 attempts (33.3%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Clay Thevenin carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards. Dyzier Carter had two receptions for 15 yards.

NEXT GAME

Penn State plays at Maryland on Nov. 28. Rutgers hosts Michigan State on Nov. 28.