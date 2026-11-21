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STATE COLLEGE — Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace didn’t throw a single pass in practice this week. He threw a bunch of good ones on Saturday.

But the craftiest pass in Rutgers’ 25-24 win over Penn State on Saturday came from the Scarlet Knights’ running back with the game on the line.

Antwan Raymond ran for 101 yards with two touchdowns and helped set up a game-winning two-point conversion when he lateraled a ball to Ben Black near the goal line on the final timed play of the game.

As defenders swarmed the suddenly empty-handed Raymond, Black stepped into the end zone as time expired to cut Penn State’s lead to 24-23. Moments later, Surace scrambled into the end zone for two points to cap a 15-0 run over the last 10:19.

Surace was swarmed by his teammates, the first group of Rutgers players to beat their regional rivals in 38 years.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano, who got his start as an assistant on Joe Paterno’s staff in Happy Valley, said he never doubted going for the win against a team that had outscored his program 600-400 over 18 straight losses.

“Really, really proud of this team,” Schiano said. “Their faith, their belief in what we do. It would have been easy to say this isn’t our year, let’s get to next year. There hasn’t been any of that the whole season.”

There hadn’t been a lot to celebrate either.

The Scarlet Knights (3-8, 2-6 Big Ten Conference). entered as more than four-touchdown underdogs to the team that hadn’t lost in the series since 1988.

Losers of four straight, Rutgers appeared destined for another lopsided loss after the Nittany Lions (6-5, 3-5) jumped out to a 16-0 lead.

Cam Wallace opened the scoring with a 56-yard run before Penn State’s defense forced a safety at the end of the first quarter. Chase Sowell hauled in a 17-yard pas from Rocco Becht midway through the second half.

Raymond scored Rutgers’ second touchdown in its last 10 quarters on a 5-yard run late in the half. Jack Scullion turned a Penn State fumble into a 20-yard field goal and cut the lead to 16-10 at halftime.

Penn State went up 24-10 after Becht scored on a keeper and caught a two-point conversion with 4:57 to play in the third quarter.

But Surace, who was listed as questionable with three broken ribs to start the week, got into a rhythm shortly thereafter. The Scarlet Knights mounted a 19-play drive that ate up 9:38 and ended when Raymond bulled his way into the end zone from 13 yards out to make it 24-17 with 10:19 left.

“Probably the most gutsy performance I’ve seen by a competitive athlete,” Schiano said. “He threw it tonight.”

Rutgers’ defense shut Becht down and gave its offense two more tries in the fourth. They broke through on the second, wearing the Nittany Lions down with an 11-play drive capped by Black’s unlikely score.

“At the end of the day, you can’t leave it to chance,” Penn State coach Matt Campbell said. “And. unfortunately we left it to chance, and again we are learning invaluable lessons that these inconsistencies in critical moments, when you leave it to chance, you get a chance to get burned.”

The Scarlet Knights hadn’t beaten their most common opponents in nearly 39 years. Rutgers handed then-No. 15 Penn State a 21-16 defeat in Beaver Stadium.

Saturday’s win also marked the first Big Ten victory in the series. Rutgers had been 0-11 since joining the conference in 2014.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights had lost 13 of their last 16 conference games and badly needed a morale boost. They got it against their biggest rivals and now have a good shot to close out their season with a win if they play like they did in Saturday’s second half.

Penn State: Campbell barely got anything going after halftime. The Nittany Lions scored once on a short field, lost a fumble and punted three times.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Michigan State on Saturday.

Penn State: Visits Maryland on Saturday.