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COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Penn State was two quarters away from an embarrassing finish to the regular season.

Then Matt Campbell’s team fought back.

Ryan Barker’s 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds left gave the Nittany Lions a 27-26 win over Maryland on Saturday night. Penn State hasn’t lost in College Park since 1961, so when Campbell’s team rallied from a 23-3 halftime deficit, it avoided that infamy.

And gave the coach some reasons to be optimistic at the end of a difficult first season with the Nittany Lions.

“They were unbreakable. You couldn’t break them,” Campbell said. “They had every opportunity to break, shatter … whine, complain, point fingers, but they didn’t, and they stayed the course.”

Two of the Big Ten’s top programs — Penn State and Michigan — struggled under first-year coaches this year. On the final week of the regular season, Kyle Whittingham’s Wolverines endured another embarrassment, losing 45-0 to Ohio State.

Campbell’s Nittany Lions looked like they might be headed for a similar drubbing — and losses to Rutgers and Maryland in consecutive weeks. But Penn State owned the second half, scoring three touchdowns and a field goal on its four possessions.

Down 23-3 early in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions went for it on fourth down from the Maryland 10. That was a chance for the Terps to snuff out a Penn State comeback before it even started, but Becht found Chase Sowell in the back left corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

Becht added a 3-yard TD with 9 seconds left in the quarter to make it 23-17.

“I think the second half was really the epitome of our season in a lot of ways,” Campbell said. “You don’t grow through adversity, you get revealed of who you really are through adversity. That’s what I said at halftime.”

Maryland decided to kick on fourth-and-1 from the Penn State 15, and the field goal gave the Terps a two-possession lead at 26-17 with 9:28 left, but left the Nittany Lions with ample time for those two possessions.

A conversion on fourth-and-6 from its own 29 helped keep Penn State’s hopes alive, and Becht threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Brahmer with 4:52 remaining to get within 26-24.

After a false start, Maryland ran the ball on consecutive downs setting up a third-and-11 and failed to convert. Penn State took the ball and easily moved into field goal range.

Becht played for Campbell at Iowa State and then came with him to Penn State.

“We got the win tonight, and it was all for him,” Becht said. “He’s going to have a tremendous career here as the Penn State head coach.”

Campbell’s tenure is still off to a rocky start, but the Nittany Lions have won four of five since a four-game losing streak in the middle of the season. They’re bowl eligible at 7-5, even if injuries have created concerns over what their postseason roster might look like.

Unlike at Michigan, the situation at Penn State doesn’t feel like an immediate crisis. Of course, losing at Maryland for the first time since Joe Paterno was an assistant could have left Campbell on shakier ground.

“When you look at the win-loss record, it’s not the standard that we want to have here at Penn State, but I do think what we set out to do is build the right foundation here,” Campbell said.

He added: “Last Saturday was a gut-wrenching loss, it was tough. We’ve had a lot of those. And yet our kids never quit.”

There was a brief melee on the field after the game ended before order was restored and players left the field.

Malik Washington threw two first-half touchdown passes for Maryland (4-8, 2-7), which finished 2-3 under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Abdul-Rahim took over after Michael Locksley’s exit in October.

Campbell said Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins “chose not to play” in the game.

“He and I will have a long conversation; kind of maybe where that came from,” Campbell said. “There’s some different things with that. I don’t think it was just one thing. What AC’s meant to us has been tremendous all year.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: The Nittany Lions avoided what would have been an ugly end to the regular season. They were that close to losing to Rutgers and Maryland in consecutive weeks.

Maryland: The Terps have blown several chances at big wins at home over the past couple years. On Saturday they were oddly conservative while doing so. Even when they had the ball and two timeouts and 30 seconds left in the first half at their own 37, they simply ran out the clock. Maryland ultimately paid for not trying to build a larger lead.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Awaits a bowl bid.

Maryland: Finds out who its coach will be going forward.