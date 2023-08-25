Notre Dame vs. Navy Prediction and Odds – Week 0 Preview

College football is roaring back, and what better way to kick off Week 0 than with the storied rivalry between Notre Dame and Navy? This Saturday, the emerald fields of Dublin will bear witness to the latest chapter of a battle that’s been raging since 1927.

ND has been the dominant force recently, winning 10 of their last 11 matchups against the Midshipmen. But let’s not forget Navy’s thrilling one-point victory in 2016.

Just last season, Notre Dame managed to clinch a nail-biting 35-32 win. And whispers around town suggest the Fighting Irish are looking to make big moves this season, especially with transfer quarterback Sam Hartman on board and boasting one of the nation’s top offensive lines.

Notre Dame vs. Navy: Who Will Win?

So, what’s the word on the street about this clash of titans? Let’s break it down with leading betting insights site Dimers.com.

While traditional betting often hinges on intuition and serendipity, Dimers takes a different route, emphasizing a data-centric model for its forecasts.

Underpinned by a staggering 10,000 simulations for each college football game, Dimers’ unique analytics system meticulously matches odds with empirical data. This methodology not only distinguishes possible inconsistencies but also spotlights opportunities for value betting.

For the Notre Dame faithful: Breathe easy! The digital wizards have spoken, and after a whopping 10,000 simulations, ND has a commanding chance of victory, boasting a 92% likelihood of winning the game.

Navy supporters, however, hold onto that underdog spirit: The Midshipmen are predicted to have a fighting chance of upsetting ND, but the odds aren’t in your favor, with just an 8% probability of beating out ND.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds

Spread: Notre Dame -21 (-110), Navy +21 (-110)

Notre Dame -21 (-110), Navy +21 (-110) Moneyline: Notre Dame -1350, Navy +860

Notre Dame -1350, Navy +860 Total: Over/Under 48.5 (-110/-110)

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Analysis

What to Expect From Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish welcome Sam Hartman under center, and boy, does he come with credentials! Hailing from Wake Forest, this QB has slung the football for a whopping near 13,000 yards. The offensive playbook? That’ll be orchestrated by the innovative Gerad Parker, who stepped up as offensive coordinator after Tommy Rees took his talents to Alabama. While Parker’s past specialty was tight ends, this season promises a fresh dynamic.

Speaking of talent, let’s talk about that receiving lineup. They’re young guns, but boy, do they pack a punch! While Notre Dame will miss the expertise of TE Michael Mayer, keep your eyes peeled for Jayden Thomas and Tobias Merriweather. These two have ‘highlight reel’ written all over them, especially in the aerial duel.

What to Expect From Navy

Flipping the coin to Navy, there were, well, some chinks in the armor last year. Their defense, particularly the secondary, had its struggles, and tackling? That’s been a challenge. Sam Hartman and company might just find some early rhythm against the Midshipmen based on this.

Now, for a pulse check on Navy’s overall performance, they ended 4-8 last season. A .500 record in conference play saw a shakeup in leadership. Enter Brian Newberry, wearing the head coach’s hat for the very first time and taking the reins of the Navy team. While the beloved triple-option offense remains the Navy’s signature, fresh offensive perspectives come with Grant Chestnut from Kennesaw State. He’s faced with the challenge of adding that extra oomph to keep defenses guessing.

Let’s not forget the Navy’s QB, Tai Lavatai. After grappling with a knee injury and missing out on spring ball, his return against a juggernaut like Notre Dame is sure to be watched closely.

Lastly, on the defensive end for Navy, there’s experience in the secondary. But let’s remember, experience doesn’t always equate to excellence. They had their woes last year, and given Hartman’s prowess, if he gets enough time in that pocket, he might just put on a passing clinic!

Notre Dame vs. Navy Best Bets

Spread: Navy +21 @ -110 via DraftKings Sportsbook (52% probability)

Navy +21 @ -110 via DraftKings Sportsbook (52% probability) Moneyline: Notre Dame @ -1350 via DraftKings Sportsbook (92% probability)

Notre Dame @ -1350 via DraftKings Sportsbook (92% probability) Total: Over 48.5 @ -110 via FanDuel Sportsbook (52% probability)

Notre Dame vs. Navy Start Time and Where to Watch

Date: August 26, 2023

Game Time: 2:30 pm ET

Where to Watch: NBC

The big question on everyone’s mind is: who’s coming out on top in the Navy vs. Notre Dame showdown?

