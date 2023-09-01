Eagles vs. Patriots Prediction and Odds – NFL Week 1 Preview

The 2023 NFL season is set to kick off with a highly anticipated matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots in Week 1.

After a standout 2022 season, where they clinched the NFC title and proved themselves strong contenders against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, expectations are high for the Eagles this year. Across the field, however, are the New England Patriots, who showcased one of the NFL’s top run defenses last season, conceding just 105.5 rushing yards per game. However, their defense against the pass was inconsistent. Hence, Hurts might need to utilize his exceptional passing skills to secure a win in this matchup.

Who will come out on top?

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide our top betting picks for Eagles vs. Patriots, as well as game predictions and betting odds. These are detailed below, giving you insight into the best bets, odds, and predictions for this matchup.

Get in On the Action with FanDuel’s New Promotion

FanDuel Sportsbook is upping the stakes and giving you all the tools you need to get even more value when betting on this exciting matchup in Pennsylvania.

For all the newcomers out there, here’s your golden ticket: using this FanDuel link, you’ll be gifted an incredible welcome deal of Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.



So, for those thinking about diving into the world of sports betting, this is an ideal way to get started. Otherwise, take a look at some of the best sports betting offers at Times Leader for more opportunities.

Eagles vs. Patriots Odds

Spread: Patriots +3.5 (-105), Eagles -3.5 (-110)

Patriots +3.5 (-105), Eagles -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Patriots +160, Eagles -184

Patriots +160, Eagles -184 Total: Over/Under 44.5 (-110/-108)

Eagles vs. Patriots: Who will win?

Utilizing innovative machine learning, AI, and data analytics, Dimers.com has run simulations of the Eagles vs. Patriots matchup 10,000 times to predict the most probable outcomes.

The Patriots are listed as +3.5 underdogs against the Eagles, with the most favorable odds of -105 being found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The most competitive odds, -110, are currently available from PointsBet for the Eagles (-3.5) to cover the spread.

For those looking at the moneyline, DraftKings Sportsbook offers the top odds for the Patriots at +160. This means a $100 wager can yield a $160 profit, resulting in a total of $260 should the Patriots emerge victorious.

Conversely, the most favorable moneyline odds for the Eagles stand at -184 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here, a $184 stake can bring in a $100 win, with a total return of $284 if the Eagles prevail.

The game’s Over/Under is marked at 44.5. PointsBet presents the best odds for an Over at -110. For the Under, DraftKings Sportsbook offers the leading odds at -108.

Always ensure you review the legal sportsbooks in your region to get the top NFL odds and lines.

Dimers suggests that the Eagles (-3.5) possess a 56% likelihood of covering the spread. Additionally, the Over/Under set at 44.5 points leans towards a 54% probability of surpassing the mark.

Best Bets: Eagles vs. Patriots

Spread: Eagles -3.5 @ -110 via PointsBet (56% probability)

Eagles -3.5 @ -110 via PointsBet (56% probability) Moneyline: Eagles @ -184 via FanDuel Sportsbook (65% probability)

Eagles @ -184 via FanDuel Sportsbook (65% probability) Total: Over 44.5 @ -110 via PointsBet (54% probability)

Get in On the Action with DraftKings’ New Promotion

With college football kicking off, so are the promos at DraftKings Sportsbook. For those who’ve been on the fence about stepping into the world of sports betting, this might just be the nudge you need.

Place a single $5 bet, and you’ll score a generous $200 in bonus bets. It’s not every day you see an offer that turns five bucks into a potential touchdown. So, if you’re looking to get a taste of the action with your own wagers, DraftKings is rolling out the red carpet just for you.

Eagles vs. Patriots: Game Analysis

What to Expect From the Eagles

Philadelphia’s prowess on the gridiron can largely be attributed to their GM, Howie Roseman, who has assembled a formidable team, and a particularly elite defense. While Jalen Hurts and the offense were dominant last season, their defense was the real menace. Roseman’s strategy focused on recruiting top college football talents, which has proven effective in the professional league. Head coach Nick Sirianni, recognized for his tenacity, is another pivotal figure in the team’s success, while quarterback Jalen Hurts, despite his initial challenges in college at Alabama, has emerged as a top QB in the league, amassing 3,701 passing yards and 760 rushing yards in 2022, finishing as the MVP runner-up.

What to Expect From the Patriots

On the other side, the Patriots, members of the AFC East, enter the game as underdogs (a strange thing to say about one of the NFL’s most feared dynasties). While Mac Jones had a stellar rookie season in 2021, his performance dipped the following year. This wasn’t solely on him, as he lacked a consistent offensive strategy and adequate support. Now with a new offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, Jones faces the challenge of mastering a new playbook for the third consecutive year. However, Matthew Judon, who recorded 15.5 sacks in 2022, leads a strong defense for the Patriots.

Eagles vs. Patriots Prediction

Dimers’ predicted final score for Philadelphia vs. New England at Gillette Stadium in Week 1 has the Eagles winning 24-20.

This prediction is based on each team’s average score following 10,000 game simulations.

Eagles vs. Patriots 2023: When and Where to Watch

The NFL Week 1 action between the Patriots and Eagles at Gillette Stadium is scheduled to start at 4:25PM ET on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 4:25PM ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Elevate Your Sports Betting Strategy

Our insights for the Eagles vs. Patriots game can guide your betting choices, but always ensure you wager wisely and manage your funds appropriately.

TLsportsbetting.com has partnered with Dimers.com to provide sports betting predictions, odds, and exclusive offers to Times Leader readers in Pennsylvania, all at no cost, to give them a winning advantage. Please gamble responsibly.

Odds and lines are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

If you have a gambling problem and are located in Pennsylvania, call 1-800-GAMBLER or contact the 24-hour helpline chat at pacouncil.com/chatline.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on this site, we may receive a commission.