49ers vs. Steelers Prediction and Odds – NFL Week 1 Preview

The NFL season is set to kick off with a highly anticipated matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up an unbeaten 2023 preseason, the focus shifts to their Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers. The mood in Pittsburgh’s camp this year is notably more optimistic and enthusiastic than it was in 2022. The roster has seen an influx of fresh talent in Latrobe for their debut training camp, merging with a squad that’s grown younger since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Having secured three straight preseason victories, the Steelers seem to be hitting their stride early, and the 49ers are taking note.

As for the 49ers, after making it to the NFC Championship in 2022, the West Coast squad experienced a tumultuous training camp. Brock Purdy, in his second year, is back as the starting quarterback following his recovery from a significant injury. That said, with players like Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle, the offense has showcased promise in the preseason and will be looking to come out swinging.

Defensively, however, there’s a bit of uncertainty surrounding the availability of 2022’s AP Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t consider the rumored speculation surrounding Bosa’s readiness for Week 1.

Who will come out on top?

49ers vs. Steelers Odds

Spread: Steelers +2.5 (-110), 49ers -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Steelers +120, 49ers -135

Total: Over/Under 40.5 (-108/-105)

49ers vs. Steelers: Who Will Win?

Based on cutting-edge machine learning and data, Dimers has simulated the 49ers vs. Steelers game 10,000 times, revealing the 49ers as the clear favorites.

Even in a challenging away setting, Dimers’ independent predictive analytics model gives the 49ers a 65% chance of getting the win against the Steelers in Week 1.

The Steelers are pegged as +2.5 underdogs versus the 49ers, with the most favorable odds at -110 available at PointsBet.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides the best odds at -108 for the 49ers (-2.5), the favorites, to cover the spread.

For those backing the Steelers on the moneyline, BetMGM offers the top odds at +120. A bet of $100 could net a profit of $120, resulting in a $220 payout if the Steelers triumph.

Conversely, the 49ers have prime moneyline odds of -135 at DraftKings Sportsbook. A wager of $135 can yield a $100 win, leading to a total of $235 if they secure the victory.

The Over/Under is set at 40.5. DraftKings Sportsbook presents the best odds for the Over at -108, whereas BetMGM has the most enticing odds for the Under at -105.

Always review the betting platforms accessible in your region for optimal NFL odds and lines.

Per Dimers’ analysis, there’s a 58% likelihood the 49ers (-2.5) will cover the spread. Meanwhile, the 40.5-point Over/Under has an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.

Best Bets: 49ers vs. Steelers

Spread: 49ers -2.5 @ -108 via DraftKings Sportsbook (58% probability)

Moneyline: 49ers @ -135 via DraftKings Sportsbook (65% probability)

Total: Under 40.5 @ -105 via BetMGM (50% probability)

49ers vs. Steelers: Game Analysis

The Week 1 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers promises to be an exciting game filled with talented players on both sides. Football enthusiasts will be eagerly watching as these players go head-to-head in what is sure to be an intense battle on the field.

What to Expect From the Steelers

T.J. Watt leads the Pittsburgh defense, which ranked 10th in scoring defense last year, which is impressive given the challenges posed by their less effective offense. The Steelers’ defense was enhanced this offseason with the acquisition of linebacker Cole Holcomb and rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., son of Steelers’ legend Joey Porter. Despite the new faces, Watt remains crucial. The team had an 8-2 record in games he featured in last season, suggesting their defense could rank among the top three with him.

What to Expect From the 49ers

On the other hand, the 49ers had the top defense in 2022, ranking first in defensive DVOA. They conceded more than 20 points to only three teams, averaging a mere 17.2 points allowed per game.

They have a strong coaching staff under Kyle Shanahan, a talented roster, and a tough defense that has a reputation for shutting down opposing offenses. They will be looking to disrupt the Steelers’ offense and prevent them from making big plays.

But that’s not all. Their deep roster includes several skilled players on both sides of the ball, including Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and a strong front seven. These players will be looking to make an impact in Week 1 and help the team secure a victory.

49ers vs. Steelers Prediction

Dimers has predicted a final score of 22-19 in favor of the 49ers. This prediction is based on each team’s average score following 10,000 game simulations.

49ers vs. Steelers: Time and When To Watch

The NFL Week 1 game between the Steelers and 49ers at Acrisure Stadium is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday September 10, 2023.

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday September 10, 2023

Time: 1:00PM ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

While our 49ers vs. Steelers picks can help you make informed decisions, it’s crucial that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.

