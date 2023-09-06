Best Sportsbook Offers and Bonuses in PA: NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL 2023 season is finally here, marking the transition from preseason matchups to exhilarating clashes fans have been buzzing about.

If you’re ready to raise the stakes, now’s the time to dive into Pennsylvania’s leading online betting platforms. With FanDuel Sportsbook and PointsBet Sportsbook launching special deals, it’s prime time to align your bets with the NFL’s electrifying start.

Delve into details about the season’s opening matchups and seize the chance to sign up for bonuses that hit as hard as a linebacker, snagging compelling offers to boost your bets on your favorite teams.

New to the betting scene? Kick off with a tutorial on how to bet on football in Pennsylvania.

NFL Week 1 Betting Offers in Pennsylvania

FanDuel Sportsbook

By wagering a mere $5 with FanDuel Sportsbook, new users not only receive an extra $200 in bonus bets to play with, but also benefit from a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

PointsBet Sportsbook

Score big with PointsBet’s new offer! Bet $50 on any NFL game and get a free jersey. It’s that simple.

Feel the excitement of the game on and off the field with this incredible deal.

DraftKings Sportsbook

For a limited time, a $5 bet with DraftKings Sportsbook can secure bettors an additional $200 in bonus bets for their betting endeavors.

This enticing offer caters to both novices and seasoned betters alike.

BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM provides a reassuring safety net. Should your first qualifying wager lose, they offer a return up to $1,500 in bonus bets to bet once more.

This deal gives new bettors peace of mind when placing their first wager.

bet365

A bet of just $1 with bet365 paves the way for an impressive additional $200 in bonus bets to wager.

This advantageous deal is perfect for those dipping their toes in or proceeding with caution.



NFL Regular Season Week 1 Lineup

Let’s take a look at some of the most exciting matchups to open the new season:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Odds: CIN-1, O/U 47.5

CIN-1, O/U 47.5 TV: CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Odds: DAL-3.5, O/U 46.5

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Odds: SF-3, O/U 40.5

SF-3, O/U 40.5 TV: FOX

Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Odds: WAS-6, O/U 38.5

WAS-6, O/U 38.5 TV: FOX

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Odds: BAL-9.5, O/U 44.5

BAL-9.5, O/U 44.5 TV: CBS

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Odds: PHI-4.5, O/U 45.5

PHI-4.5, O/U 45.5 TV: CBS

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Odds: BUF-1.5, O/U 46.5

BUF-1.5, O/U 46.5 TV: ABC

