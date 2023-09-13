Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Odds – Week 3 Preview

As the autumn leaves begin to fall on the storied grounds of Notre Dame Stadium, an electric atmosphere buzzes through the air. College football fans, mark your calendars: on September 16, 2023, a battle is brewing that you won’t want to miss. The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a powerhouse off to a blazing 3-0 start, will play host to the scrappy Central Michigan Chippewas, who come into the matchup with a 1-1 record. The contrast in team dynamics sets the stage for an encounter that could be a lot more riveting than the stat sheets suggest.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide our top betting picks for Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame, as well as game predictions and betting odds. These are detailed below, giving you insight into the best bets, odds, and predictions for this matchup.

Exciting PointsBet Offer: Get a Free Jersey with a $50 Wager!

Football fans in Pennsylvania can get a free jersey by betting on college football games through PointsBet. Join PointsBet in PA, bet $50, and choose your preferred official jersey.

This offer is PointsBet’s most enticing in over two years, perfect for gearing up for the CFB season.

Otherwise, take a look at some of the best sports betting offers at Times Leader for more opportunities.

Central Michigan vs Notre Dame Odds

Spread: Notre Dame -34 (-110), Central Michigan +34 (-110)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -4000, Central Michigan +1400

Total: Over/Under 55.5 (-110/-110)

Central Michigan vs Notre Dame: Who Will Win?

Leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and data analytics, Dimers has run 10,000 simulations of the Central Michigan vs Notre Dame matchup.

Dimers’ proven predictive analytics model currently gives Notre Dame a 99% chance of defeating Central Michigan.

Let’s Break It Down

Notre Dame is pegged as the overwhelming -34 favorite against Central Michigan, and the most attractive odds at the moment can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook at -110.

If you’re pulling for the underdog Chippewas to beat the spread at +34, DraftKings Sportsbook is also your go-to for the best current odds, which stand at -110.

For those interested in moneyline bets, FanDuel Sportsbook offers the most compelling odds for Notre Dame at -4000. To break it down, that’s a risk of $4,000 for a chance to win $100, with a total payout of $4,100 if the Fighting Irish triumph.

Conversely, if you’re feeling lucky about Central Michigan, FanDuel Sportsbook has the top moneyline odds at +1400. A $100 bet could net you a $1,400 profit, with a grand total payout of $1,500 if the Chippewas pull off the upset.

When it comes to the Over/Under, currently set at 55.5, DraftKings Sportsbook provides the best odds for both going Over and Under, both listed at -110.

Always make sure to check your local sportsbooks for the most favorable college football odds and lines.

Dimers analytics indicate that the bookmakers have accurately assessed the situation. Both Central Michigan and Notre Dame stand a 50% chance of covering the spread. Additionally, the 55.5-point Over/Under has a slightly higher probability—56%, to be exact—of coming in Under.

Central Michigan vs Notre Dame: Game Analysis

What to Expect From Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish have been nothing short of sensational, particularly on offense. Quarterback Sam Hartman is a man on fire, completing a staggering 75 percent of his passes for 731 yards, 10 touchdowns, and—wait for it—zero interceptions. That’s right, not a single pick. If that wasn’t enough to give defensive coordinators nightmares, the dynamic duo of Chris Tyree and Jayden Thomas have been slicing through defenses, combining for 253 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Needless to say, this offense is humming.

What to Expect From Central Michigan

But don’t count out the Chippewas just yet. Despite a mixed start to their season and some noticeable chinks in their defensive armor—allowing an average of 36.5 points and 472 yards per game—their offense has shown flashes of potential. Keep an eye on Donte Kent, the tackle-machine leading the team with 20 hits, and Michael Heldman, who has already contributed a sack to the Chippewas’ defensive efforts.

Final Breakdown

As the odds currently stand, Notre Dame is the clear favorite, but this is college football, and anything can happen. Central Michigan has every intention of not just being another tick on Notre Dame’s win column. So grab your jerseys, paint your faces, and get ready for what promises to be an enthralling showdown between two teams looking to make their mark on the 2023 season. Buckle up, folks—this one’s going to be a ride.

Get In on the Action With FanDuel’s New Promo Offer

Get ready for an exciting Pennsylvania sports betting experience with FanDuel Sportsbook! If you’re new to FanDuel, you can take advantage of a special offer: place a simple $5 bet and unlock $200 in Bonus Bets, plus get $100 off your NFL Sunday Ticket. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to dive into the world of sports betting.

Best Bets: Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame

Spread: Central Michigan +34 @ -110 via DraftKings Sportsbook (50% probability)

Moneyline: Notre Dame @ -4000 via FanDuel Sportsbook (99% probability)

Total: Under 55.5 @ -110 via DraftKings Sportsbook (56% probability)

Dimers utilizes advanced algorithms and expert analysis to provide top betting recommendations around the clock.

Based on an aggregate of all simulated runs, Dimers forecasts a final score of 43-9 in favor of Notre Dame for this Saturday’s clash with Central Michigan at Notre Dame Stadium.

Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame: When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game between Notre Dame and Central Michigan in College Football at Notre Dame Stadium is scheduled to commence at 2:30PM ET.

Who: Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame

Date: Saturday September 16, 2023

Time: 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Make Smarter Sports Betting Decisions

While our Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame picks can help you make better informed decisions, it’s crucial that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.

TLsportsbetting.com has partnered with Dimers.com to provide sports betting predictions, odds, and exclusive offers to Times Leader readers in Pennsylvania, all at no cost, to give them a winning advantage. Please gamble responsibly.

Odds and lines are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

If you have a gambling problem and are located in Pennsylvania, call 1-800-GAMBLER or contact the 24-hour helpline chat at pacouncil.com/chatline.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on this site, we may receive a commission.