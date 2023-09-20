Iowa vs. Penn State Prediction and Odds – Week 4 Preview

Get set for an exciting showdown as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, at Beaver Stadium in University Park. Both teams enter this matchup with impressive 3-0 records, setting the stage for a thrilling Big Ten clash.

Historically, Penn State has had the upper hand in this rivalry, with a winning percentage of .689 against Iowa. However, the Hawkeyes have proven to be a tough opponent, and this matchup promises to be a nail-biter.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide you with Iowa vs. Penn State predictions and betting odds, which are detailed below.

Get In on the Action With FanDuel’s Exciting Promo Offer

Root for your favorite team(s) and put your money where your mouth is with FanDuel Sportsbook! If you’re new to FanDuel, you can take advantage of a special offer: get $200 in Bonus Bets simply by placing a $5 bet. Activate this FanDuel promo by clicking here and registering with FanDuel today.

Otherwise, take a look at our other betting promotions and deals to enhance your sports betting experience. Don’t miss out on these amazing opportunities to elevate your bets and enjoy the thrilling world of sports wagering.

Iowa vs. Penn State Odds

Spread: Penn State -14.5 (-108), Iowa +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Penn State -650, Iowa +490

Total: Over/Under 40 (-110/-110)

Iowa vs. Penn State: Who Will Win?

Utilizing cutting-edge machine learning and data analysis, Dimers has run 10,000 simulations for the Iowa vs Penn State game.

Dimers’ proven predictive analytics model currently gives Penn State an 86% chance of getting the W against Iowa.



Let’s break it down

Penn State currently holds the favored position at -14.5, with the most competitive spread odds being -108 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

For Iowa, the underdog at +14.5, the top odds for covering the spread come from PointsBet at -110.

When looking at the moneyline, DraftKings Sportsbook offers Penn State’s leading odds at -650, translating to a wager of $650 to potentially pocket $100, resulting in a $750 payout if they secure a victory.

Conversely, the standout moneyline odds for Iowa come from FanDuel Sportsbook, set at +490. Here, a bet of $100 can yield a $490 profit, resulting in a total $590 payout if Iowa triumphs.

The expected total points for the game is 40, with PointsBet presenting the top odds for both the Over and Under at -110.

Remember, it’s essential to explore all sportsbook options in Pennsylvania to get the optimal CFB betting lines and odds.

Per insights from Dimers, Iowa (+14.5) possesses a 54% likelihood of covering the spread, while the Over/Under prediction for the 40 points stands a 51% probability of exceeding the mark.

Iowa vs. Penn State: Game Analysis

What to Expect From Iowa

During the Iowa vs. Penn State game, you can expect the Iowa Hawkeyes to showcase their improved offense, which has been averaging 28.3 points per game after their Week 3 victory over Western Michigan. Quarterback Cade McNamara has been instrumental in this improvement, and the team will look to maintain their goal of averaging at least 25 points per game in the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s defense, led by Cooper DeJean and other key players, has also been a dominant force, with some analysts projecting them as the No. 1 defense in 2023. The Hawkeyes have been successful in limiting opponents’ scoring opportunities and creating turnovers, which will be crucial in their matchup against Penn State’s powerful offense.

Overall, you can expect a strong performance from the Iowa Hawkeyes, with their improved offense and top-ranked defense playing key roles in the highly anticipated Big Ten clash against Penn State.

What to Expect From Penn State

During this showdown, you can expect the Penn State Nittany Lions to showcase their powerful offense, which has been averaging 43.67 points per game. Quarterback Drew Allar has been a key player, throwing for 737 yards and 4 touchdowns without any interceptions so far this season, and the Nittany Lions’ defense has also been strong, allowing only 11.67 points per game to their opponents.

Penn State’s defense, featuring players like Chop Robinson, Abdul Carter, and Kalen King, is projected to be one of the top defenses in the country this year, a key factor in their matchup against Iowa’s improved offense.

Overall, you can expect a solid performance from the Penn State Nittany Lions, with their potent offense and formidable defense playing key roles in the highly anticipated Big Ten clash against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

DraftKings Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + up to $150 in No Sweat Bets

Get ready for an exhilarating college football betting experience with DraftKings Sportsbook! If you’ve been considering trying sports betting, now is the perfect time to jump in. Place a single $5 bet, and you’ll receive get $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus up to $150 in bonus bets if your team loses. This fantastic offer is an excellent opportunity for anyone eager to experience the thrill of sports betting for themselves.

Don’t miss out on the chance to enhance your bets and immerse yourself in the captivating world of sports betting.

Best Bets: Iowa vs. Penn State

Dimers utilizes advanced algorithms and expert analysis to provide top betting recommendations around the clock.

Based on an aggregate of all simulated runs, Dimers.com forecasts a final score of 26-14 in favor of Penn State when facing off against Iowa at Beaver Stadium this Saturday.

Iowa vs. Penn State: When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s action between Penn State and Iowa in College Football at Beaver Stadium is scheduled to begin at 7:30PM ET.

Who: Iowa vs. Penn State

Date: Saturday September 23, 2023

Time: 7:30PM ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium

Make Smarter Sports Betting Decisions

While our Iowa vs Penn State picks can help you make better informed decisions, it’s crucial that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.

TLsportsbetting.com has partnered with Dimers.com to provide sports betting predictions, odds, and exclusive offers to Times Leader readers in Pennsylvania, all at no cost, to give them a winning advantage. Please gamble responsibly.

Odds and lines are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

If you have a gambling problem and are located in Pennsylvania, call 1-800-GAMBLER or contact the 24-hour helpline chat at pacouncil.com/chatline.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on this site, we may receive a commission.