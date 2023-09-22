🔊 Listen to this

With the excitement from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season beginning to subside, fans are eagerly awaiting the thrilling matchups that Week 3 has in store. Teams have had the opportunity to learn from their early season performances, and we can expect even more intense battles on the gridiron as they continue to refine their strategies and make adjustments.

Week 3 promises to deliver a mix of high-stakes contests and potential upsets, as teams look to solidify their positions in the standings or make a statement with a big win. From explosive offenses aiming to light up the scoreboard to tenacious defenses seeking to stifle their opponents, the action in Week 3 is sure to keep fans glued to their screens.

As we prepare to dive into the third week of the 2023 NFL season, the question on everyone’s mind is: which teams will rise to the challenge, taking another step toward the playoffs, and which will stumble under the pressure?

NFL Week 3 Matchups

Check out some of the best NFL Week 3 matchups for the 2023 season, including teams, dates, times, and locations below:

New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: FedExField, Landover, MD

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Location: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

If you're in Pennsylvania and struggling with a gambling issue, get help by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or reaching out to the 24/7 support chat at pacouncil.com/chatline.

