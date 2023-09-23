Eagles vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Odds – NFL Week 3 Preview

The floodlights of the iconic Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will shine bright on Monday, casting a spotlight on a marquee NFL Week 3 matchup: the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both teams are off to a strong start this year, boasting 2-0 records and looking to continue their winning streaks.

The defending NFC champions, the Eagles, are eager to prove that they are still a force to be reckoned with. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, have been a pleasant surprise, playing with heart and determination, and they’re ready to show the world that their success is anything but a fluke.

The game will feature intriguing matchups, such as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts facing off against Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay going up against Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Keep an eye on these key battles as they could very well determine the outcome of the game.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide our Eagles vs. Buccaneers predictions and betting odds. These are detailed below, giving you insight into the best bets, odds, and predictions for this matchup.

Get In on the Action With FanDuel’s New Promo Offer

Calling all Eagles fans! If you’re new to FanDuel, click here to unlock $200 in bonus bets with only a $5 bet!

Interested in exploring other betting deals tailored to you? Check out our top sports betting offers. You’ll find promotions that make sports betting even better.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds

Spread: Buccaneers +4.5 (-102), Eagles -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Buccaneers +194, Eagles -218

Total: Over/Under 46 (-110/-110)

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Who will win?

Using advanced machine learning and deep data analysis, Dimers has virtually simulated the upcoming Eagles vs. Buccaneers game 10,000 times.

Dimers’ advanced predictive analytics model gives the Eagles a 68% chance of winning against the Buccaneers in Week 3 of the NFL season.

Let’s Break Down the Best Plays

The Buccaneers are +4.5 underdogs against the Eagles, with the spread odds at -102 from FanDuel Sportsbook.

For the favored Eagles (-4.5) to cover the spread, PointsBet has the best odds, currently set at -110.

For the Buccaneers’ moneyline, FanDuel Sportsbook offers the best odds at +194, where a $100 bet could yield a $294 payout with a win.

For the Eagles’ moneyline, DraftKings Sportsbook provides the best odds at -218: bet $218 to potentially win $100, resulting in a $318 total if they win.

BetMGM sets the points Over/Under at 46, offering the best odds for both Over and Under at -110.

According to Dimers, the Eagles (-4.5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the 46-point Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Under.

Best Bets: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Dimers prioritizes precision and clarity in the ever-evolving world of sports betting. Their top betting recommendations stem from a blend of intricate simulations and seasoned betting expertise.

By delving deep into analytical algorithms and tapping into years of industry know-how, Dimers is able to guide bettors toward smarter decisions on legal sportsbooks in Pennsylvania. It’s not just about placing a bet; it’s about making a well-informed investment in the game.

Get In on the Action With BetMGM’s New Promo Offer

Eager to get more out of each wager? Look no further than BetMGM, where new users can unlock up to $1000 in Bonus Bets. Click here and create an account to activate this BetMGM offer.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Game Analysis

During the Eagles vs. Buccaneers NFL Week 3 game, you can expect a battle between the Eagles’ strong offensive and defensive lines and the Buccaneers’ dynamic offense. The Eagles have made the postseason five of the past six years, largely due to their impressive trench play. However, their coverage between the numbers has been a weakness, and they will need to address this issue to maintain their success.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers have a talented offense, with key players like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin leading the wide receiver group. Their running game struggled in 2022, but with a new offensive coordinator and a commitment to a more balanced attack, they hope to improve in 2023. The Buccaneers’ defense has also been impressive, with eight sacks and five takeaways in their first two games.

Overall, this game promises to be an exciting and closely contested matchup between two strong teams looking to maintain their winning streaks and assert their dominance in the league.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: When and where to watch

The NFL Week 3 matchup between the Buccaneers and Eagles at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled to start at 7:15PM ET.

Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Monday September 25, 2023

Time: 7:15PM ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Better Odds, Better Chances With Times Leader and Dimers

The insights we offer for the Eagles vs. Buccaneers matchup can help better inform your bets, but always remember to gamble responsibly and manage your bankroll wisely.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to offer free sports betting tips, odds, and special deals to readers of the Times Leader in Pennsylvania, all aimed at giving you the edge you need to beat the books. Please bet responsibly.

Please note that odds and lines are accurate at the time they’re published but may change.

If you’re in Pennsylvania and struggling with a gambling issue, get help by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or reaching out to the 24/7 support chat at pacouncil.com/chatline.

If you make a purchase or sign up for an account via a link on this page, we may earn a commission.