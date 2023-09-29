Commanders vs. Eagles Prediction and Odds – NFL Week 4 Preview

On Sunday, the NFL Week 4 action heats up as the Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles, boasting a perfect 3-0 record, are coming off a 25-11 Monday Night Football victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Commanders, with a 2-1 record, are looking to bounce back from a 37-3 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles are currently a 7-point favorite over the Commanders, with the over/under set at 44.5 points. All eyes will be on the quarterback matchup between Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Washington’s Sam Howell. Hurts, who had an MVP-level campaign last year, has completed 67.7% of his passes for 640 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions, while also rushing for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns. Howell, on the other hand, has completed 65.7% of his passes for 671 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, with 42 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown.

As these two teams clash on the gridiron, fans can expect an intense battle between two talented quarterbacks and their respective squads. Don’t miss this exciting matchup on Sunday, and get in on the action yourself with Pensylvania’s leading sportsbooks.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide our Eagles vs. Commanders predictions and betting odds. These are detailed below, giving you insight into the best bets, odds, and predictions for this matchup.

Commanders vs. Eagles Odds

Spread: Eagles -8 (-112), Commanders +8 (-110)

Moneyline: Eagles -395, Commanders +340

Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-108/-108)

Commanders vs. Eagles: Who will win?

Using advanced machine learning and deep data analysis, Dimers has virtually simulated the upcoming Commanders vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.



According to this analysis, Dimers gives the Eagles an 81% chance of defeating the Commanders in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Let’s Break Down the Best Plays

Currently, the Eagles are favored at -8 against the Commanders, with the most favorable spread odds of -112 available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

For the Commanders (+8) to cover the spread, the best spread odds (-110) can also be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

When it comes to the moneyline, DraftKings Sportsbook offers the best odds for the Eagles at -395, where a bet of $395 could lead to a win of $100 in profit.

On the other side of the table, FanDuel Sportsbook presents the best moneyline odds for the Commanders at +340, where a $100 bet could yield a $340 profit, resulting in a total of $440 if they emerge victorious.

The Over/Under has been marked at 43.5. For the Over, FanDuel Sportsbook offers leading odds at -108, whereas for the Under, the best odds of -108 can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best Bets: Commanders vs. Eagles

Dimers emphasizes accuracy and transparency. Their premier betting insights are a fusion of detailed simulations and profound betting knowledge, with best bets based on complex modeling and betting intelligence to help you make more informed decisions when placing wagers on your favorite teams.

Through advanced analytical methodologies and leveraging decades of industry experience, Dimers directs Pennsylvania’s bettors toward the best choices on licensed sportsbooks, and bets with a higher probability of profitability.

Commanders vs. Eagles: Game Analysis

What to Expect from the Eagles

In the upcoming game against the Washington Commanders, we can expect the Philadelphia Eagles to rely on their strong rushing defense, which currently ranks as the No. 1 in the NFL, allowing just 48.3 yards per game. Offensively, the Eagles will look to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has completed 67.7% of his passes for 640 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions, while also rushing for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Eagles will need to maintain their offensive momentum and continue to capitalize on their defensive strengths to secure a victory against the Commanders.

The Eagles have started the season with a perfect 3-0 record and are coming off a dominant 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will look to continue their winning streak against the Commanders, who have a 2-1 record and are coming off a 37-3 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

What to Expect from the Commanders

In the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles, we can expect the Washington Commanders to focus on their offensive strategy, which includes improving their offensive line performance and protecting quarterback Sam Howell, who has been sacked 19 times in the first three games of the season. Howell has completed 65.7% of his passes for 671 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, with 42 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown.

Defensively, the Commanders have a talented front line, featuring players like Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat, and Chase Young. They will need to tighten their run defense against the Eagles, who have shown a punishing ground game.

The Commanders have a 2-1 record and are coming off a 37-3 loss against the Buffalo Bills. They will be looking to bounce back and secure a victory against the Eagles, who have a perfect 3-0 record and are coming off a dominant 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Commanders vs. Eagles: When and where to watch

The NFL Week 4 matchup between the Eagles and Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled to commence at 1:00PM ET.

Who: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday October 1, 2023

Time: 1:00PM ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Better Odds, Better Chances With Times Leader and Dimers

The insights we offer for the Commanders vs. Eagles matchup can help better inform your bets, but always remember to gamble responsibly and manage your bankroll wisely.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to offer free sports betting tips, odds, and special deals to readers of the Times Leader in Pennsylvania, all aimed at giving you the edge you need to beat the books. Please bet responsibly.

Please note that odds and lines are accurate at the time they’re published but may change.

If you’re in Pennsylvania and struggling with a gambling issue, get help by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or reaching out to the 24/7 support chat at pacouncil.com/chatline.

