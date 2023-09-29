Steelers vs. Texans Prediction and Odds – NFL Week 4 Preview

Get ready for an electrifying NFL Week 4 showdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. The Steelers, holding a 2-1 record, are coming off a gritty 23-18 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. On the other side, the Texans, with a 1-2 record, aim to build on their momentum after a surprising win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In this thrilling matchup, fans can expect a fierce battle between two determined teams, each looking to make a statement in Week 4. The Steelers will rely on the veteran leadership of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, while the Texans will count on the dynamic playmaking abilities of Deshaun Watson. As these two quarterbacks duel on the gridiron, the game promises to be an intense and unforgettable experience.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide our industry-leading Steelers vs.Texans predictions and betting odds. Detailed below, these predictions give you unparalleled insight into the best bets, odds, and predictions for this matchup.

Steelers vs. Texans Odds

Spread: Texans +3 (-115), Steelers -3 (-102)

Moneyline: Texans +126, Steelers -142

Total: Over/Under 41.5 (-115/-105)

Steelers vs. Texans: Who Will Win?

Using advanced machine learning and deep data analysis, Dimers has virtually simulated the upcoming Steelers vs. Texans NFL game 10,000 times.

According to Dimers’ industry-leading predictive analytics model, the Steelers have a 56% chance of clinching a victory against the Texans.

Let’s Break Down the Best Plays

The Texans currently stand as +3 underdogs against the Steelers, with BetMGM offering the most favorable spread odds at -115.

For those backing the favored Steelers (-3) to cover, the most advantageous spread odds are available at FanDuel Sportsbook at -102.

Considering the moneyline, FanDuel Sportsbook presents the most attractive odds for the Texans at +126, implying a $100 bet could result in a $226 total payout if they clinch the win.

Conversely, for the Steelers, DraftKings Sportsbook offers the leading moneyline odds at -142, where a wager of $142 could yield a $242 total return if they prevail.

For the Over/Under set at 41.5 total points, FanDuel Sportsbook offers the top odds for both the Over (-115) and the Under (-105).

Remember to explore the various sportsbook options in your jurisdiction to ensure you’re accessing the best NFL odds available.

Best Bets: Steelers vs. Texans

Dimers offers top betting recommendations, combining advanced modeling with expert insights to guide your decisions on U.S. legal sportsbooks.

Although the Steelers have a higher likelihood of victory based on Dimers’ advanced prediction engine, betting on the Texans’ moneyline is the more advantageous choice, given the edge derived from comparing Dimers’ analytics-driven projections with the currently available bookmaker odds.

Capitalizing on the value disparities highlighted on Dimers.com can help set you up for sustained success and increased chances of profitability.

Steelers vs. Texans: Game Analysis

What Can You Expect From the Steelers?

In the upcoming game against the Houston Texans, we can expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to focus on their offensive strategy, led by veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers will likely rely on their strong running game, which has been energized by Matt Canada’s split-zone run scheme. Defensively, the Steelers boast a talented front line, including T.J. Watt, who has already racked up 6.0 sacks, 5.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one touchdown, and two passes defensed in just three games.

The Steelers have a 2-1 record and are coming off a hard-fought 23-18 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. They will be looking to secure another win against the Texans, who have a 1-2 record and are coming off a surprising win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What Can You Expect From the Texans?

In the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, we can expect the Houston Texans to rely on their rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, who has been impressive so far this season. Stroud leads all rookie quarterbacks with 906 passing yards and four touchdowns, ranking in the top five in the entire league in passing yards (5th), completions (5th), attempts (4th), and passing yards per game (302.0, 5th). The Texans will look to capitalize on their red-hot passing game against the Steelers, who have a strong defense led by T.J. Watt.

The Texans have a 1-2 record and are coming off a surprising win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will be looking to build on their momentum and pull off an upset against the Steelers, who have a 2-1 record and are coming off a 23-18 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Steelers vs. Texans: When and Where to Watch

The NFL Week 4 game between the Texans and Steelers at NRG Stadium is scheduled to begin at 1:00PM ET.

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans

Date: Sunday October 1, 2023

Time: 1:00PM ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

Better Odds, Better Chances

The insights we offer for the Steelers vs. Texans matchup can help better inform your bets, but always remember to gamble responsibly and manage your bankroll wisely.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to offer free sports betting tips, odds, and special deals to readers of the Times Leader in Pennsylvania, all aimed at giving you the edge you need to beat the books. Please bet responsibly.

Please note that odds and lines are accurate at the time they’re published but may change.

If you’re in Pennsylvania and struggling with a gambling issue, get help by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or reaching out to the 24/7 support chat at pacouncil.com/chatline.

