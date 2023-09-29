Best Sportsbook Offers and Bonuses in PA: NFL Week 4

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL 2023 season, where the excitement continues to build as teams battle for dominance and players showcase their skills on the gridiron. This week promises to deliver thrilling matchups, unforgettable plays, and intense rivalries that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

One of the most anticipated games of the week is the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Commanders. The Eagles have a strong roster, with key players like quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, and defensive end Josh Sweat. They will be looking to make a statement in their matchup against the Commanders.

In another clash of the titans, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Houston Texans in Week 4. The Steelers have had a mixed start to the season, with a 1-2 record after three games, and they will be looking to bounce back and gain momentum as they take on the Texans in an important matchup.

As we dive into Week 4, keep an eye on emerging stars, breakout performances, and the ever-shifting balance of power in the NFL. With so much on the line and the season in full swing, there’s no better time to be a football fan.

Now that you’re ready to raise the stakes, it’s time to dive into Pennsylvania’s leading online betting platforms, including special offers and promos from FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, and DraftKings.

New to the betting scene? Get started with a tutorial on how to bet on football in Pennsylvania.

NFL Week 4 Betting Promotions in Pennsylvania

NFL DraftKings Promo

Touchdown with DraftKings: Your Ultimate NFL Betting Play! Make your debut on DraftKings truly memorable. Bet just $5 and get $200 in Bonus Bets PLUS an additional $150 in No Sweat Bets. Don’t sideline yourself, Click HERE and get in on the action.

BetMGM NFL Promo

Step into the Big Leagues with BetMGM! As a new user, you have the chance to claim a staggering $1,500 in Bonus Bets! Why wait? Click HERE to create your account and grab this limited-time BetMGM promo while it lasts.

Bet365 NFL Promo

Your golden opportunity awaits at Bet365. Bet just $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets! Click HERE to sign up today.

NFL FanDuel Promo

Dive into the heart of the action with FanDuel. Bet just $5 and watch as a whopping $200 in Bonus Bets amplifies your game! Don’t just watch – be part of the thrill. Click HERE to get started.

NFL Week 4 Matchups

Check out some of the best NFL Week 4 matchups for the 2023 season, including teams, dates, times, and locations below:

Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Game Date: Sunday, October 1

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Houston, Texas

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Game Date: Sunday, October 1

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Game Date: Sunday, October 1

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Game Date: Sunday, October 1

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Game Date: Sunday, October 1

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Orchard Park, New York

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks

Game Date: Monday, October 2

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

Game Date: Sunday, October 1

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Arlington, Texas

Enhance Your Approach to Sports Betting

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to offer free sports betting tips, odds, and special deals to readers of the Times Leader in Pennsylvania, all aimed at giving you the edge you need. Please bet responsibly.

Please note that odds and lines are accurate at the time they’re published but may change.

If you’re in Pennsylvania and struggling with a gambling issue, get help by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or reaching out to the 24/7 support chat at pacouncil.com/chatline.

If you make a purchase or sign up for an account via a link on this page, we may earn a commission.