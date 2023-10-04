Notre Dame vs. Louisville Prediction and Odds – Week 6 Preview

As the autumn leaves begin to fall, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium will come to life as these two formidable teams clash under the bright lights.

The Fighting Irish, boasting a 5-1 record, will be looking to continue their winning ways against the undefeated Cardinals, who hold a 5-0 record. Notre Dame has been dominant in recent history, winning all five of their last head-to-head matchups against Louisville. However, the Cardinals have proven to be a force to be reckoned with this season, ranking 11th in total offense and 24th in scoring defense.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide you with Notre Dame vs. Louisville predictions and betting odds (detailed below) to help you get in on the action with Pennsylvania’s leading sportsbooks.

Get In on the Action With DraftKings’ Offer

New users looking to bet on college football can unlock $200 in Bonus Bets + up to $150 in No Sweat Bets on DraftKings simply by placing a $5 bet. Just click here and sign up to activate DraftKings’ promo.

Or check out more of the best sports betting offers at Times Leader for more opportunities.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Odds

Spread: Louisville +6.5 (-105), Notre Dame -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Louisville +220, Notre Dame -265

Total: Over/Under 54.5 (-110/-110)

Notre Dame vs. Louisville: Who Will Win?

Leveraging sophisticated machine learning and data analytics, Dimers has run 10,000 simulations for the Notre Dame vs Louisville showdown.

Dimers’ popular predictive analytics model, DimersBOT, currently gives Notre Dame a 62% chance of winning against Louisville.

Let’s Break it Down

Louisville faces Notre Dame as a +6.5 underdog, with FanDuel Sportsbook offering the most favorable spread odds at -105.

On the other side, for Notre Dame (-6.5) to cover the spread, PointsBet presents the leading odds at -110.

For those backing Louisville, FanDuel Sportsbook provides an enticing moneyline of +220, translating to a potential $320 payout from a $100 bet if they clinch a win.

Conversely, DraftKings Sportsbook favors Notre Dame with a moneyline of -265, meaning a $265 wager could yield a $365 total return if they secure victory.

For those eyeing the Over/Under, it’s set at 54.5 points at PointsBet, which offers -110 for both Over and Under wagers.

Before placing any bets, it’s advisable to survey all sportsbooks in your jurisdiction for optimal College Football odds.

Based on Dimers’ analysis, Louisville (+6.5) has a 55% probability of beating the spread. Meanwhile, the Over/Under of 54.5 points leans 52% towards falling Under.

Notre Dame vs Louisville: Game Analysis

What to Expect From Notre Dame

In the upcoming Notre Dame vs. Louisville college football game, we can expect to see a strong performance from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They currently hold a 5-1 record and have been dominant in recent history, winning all five of their last head-to-head matchups against Louisville. Key players to watch for Notre Dame include quarterback Sam Hartman, offensive tackle Joe Alt, cornerback Benjamin Morrison, and wide receiver Jayden Thomas.

The Fighting Irish have been successful in limiting points allowed in the second quarter and have a strong win percentage in that period. However, they have faced some challenges in their recent games against Ohio State and Duke, so it will be crucial for them to maintain their focus and execute their game plan effectively.

What to Expect From Louisville

We can expect to see a strong performance from the Louisville Cardinals, who currently hold a 5-0 record and boast a powerful offense, ranking 16th in both pass efficiency and passing yards per game. Key players to watch for Louisville include quarterback Jack Plummer, wide receiver Kevin Coleman, and defensive back Storm Duck.

The Cardinals’ defense has also been impressive, ranking in the top 10 statistically in several categories in 2022. However, they will face a tough challenge against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who have won all five of their last head-to-head matchups against Louisville. To secure a victory, Louisville will need to capitalize on its offensive and defensive strengths while sticking to their game plan.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo

Attention, Notre Dame fans! Sign up with BetMGM, where new users can unlock up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets. Click here and create an account to activate this BetMGM offer.

Best Bets: Notre Dame vs. Louisville

Although Dimers projects Notre Dame to come out on top as the victor, placing a bet on the Louisville moneyline seems to be the smarter choice, given the 6.9% edge calculated when comparing Dimers’ data-driven forecasts with the current betting odds.

Notre Dame vs Louisville: When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game between Louisville and Notre Dame in College Football at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is scheduled to commence at 7:30PM ET.

Who: Notre Dame vs. Louisville

Date: Saturday October 7, 2023

Time: 7:30PM ET

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Make Smarter Sports Betting Decisions

While our tips for the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup can guide you toward making better-informed wagers, it’s important to always bet responsibly and manage your financial resources wisely.

TLsportsbetting.com has partnered with Dimers.com to provide sports betting predictions, odds, and exclusive offers to Times Leader readers in Pennsylvania, all at no cost, to give them a winning advantage. Please gamble responsibly.

Odds and lines are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

If you have a gambling problem and are located in Pennsylvania, call 1-800-GAMBLER or contact the 24-hour helpline chat at pacouncil.com/chatline.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on this site, we may receive a commission.