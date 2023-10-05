Jaguars vs. Bills Prediction and Odds – NFL Week 5 Preview

With summer in the rearview and autumn upon us, the stage is set for an electrifying NFL showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will be buzzing with excitement as these two fierce competitors go head-to-head in a thrilling international matchup.

The Jaguars, with a 2-2 record, will be looking to make their mark against the formidable Bills, who boast a 3-1 record. Both teams have shown their prowess on the field, with the Jaguars recently defeating the Atlanta Falcons and the Bills triumphing over the Miami Dolphins. As anticipation builds, fans from both sides eagerly await the opportunity to witness their teams battle it out on the gridiron.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide our industry-leading Jaguars vs Bills predictions and betting odds. Detailed below, these predictions give you unparalleled insight into the best bets, odds, and predictions for this matchup.

Get a Chance to Win Big with DraftKings’ Promo

New users looking to bet on the NFL can unlock $200 in Bonus Bets + daily No Sweat Bet tokens on DraftKings simply by placing a $5 bet. Just click here and sign up to activate DraftKings’ promo.

Interested in exploring other betting deals tailored to you? Check out our top sports betting offers. You’ll find promotions that make sports betting even more exciting.

Jaguars vs. Bills Odds

Spread: Bills -5.5 (-110), Jaguars +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Bills -230, Jaguars +210

Total: Over/Under 48.5 (-110/-108)

Jaguars vs. Bills: Who Will Win?

Employing sophisticated machine learning and deep data analysis, Dimers has digitally played out the upcoming Steelers vs. Texans NFL matchup 10,000 times.

Based on Dimers’ cutting-edge predictive analysis, the results of these simulations revealed that the Bills have a 69% chance of winning against the Jaguars in Week 5 of the NFL season.

Let’s Break Down the Best Plays

The Bills are marked as -5.5 favorites over the Jaguars, with the most favorable spread odds of -110 found at PointsBet.

For those backing the underdog Jaguars (+5.5) to cover the spread, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering the most attractive odds at -108.

When looking at moneyline odds, DraftKings Sportsbook leads with the best for the Bills at -230. This implies a $230 bet could lead to a $100 win, summing up to a $330 payout if the Bills triumph.

Conversely, for the Jaguars, the most enticing moneyline odds are at PointsBet, pegged at +210. Here, a $100 bet could fetch a $210 profit, resulting in a total return of $310 if the Jaguars emerge victorious.

Regarding the Over/Under for total points, it’s pegged at 48.5. FanDuel Sportsbook offers the top odds for betting Over at -110, while for those eyeing the Under, the best odds are at DraftKings Sportsbook, listed at -108.

Best Bets: Jaguars vs. Bills

Based on insights from Dimers, the bookies seem on target with both the Jaguars and Bills having an even 50% likelihood of covering the spread. Additionally, the set Over/Under of 48.5 points leans slightly towards the Over, with a 53% probability.

Get In on the Action With BetMGM’s Promo Offer

Ready to back the Bills (or Jaguars), and put your money where your mouth is? Look no further than BetMGM, where new users can unlock up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets. Click here and create an account to activate this BetMGM offer.

Jaguars vs. Bills: Game Analysis

What Can You Expect From the Jaguars?

In the Jaguars vs. Bills NFL game set to take place on Sunday, we can expect to see a determined performance from the Jacksonville Jaguars. They currently hold a 2-2 record and have recently defeated the Atlanta Falcons. Key players to watch for the Jaguars include quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, and running back Travis Etienne. The Jaguars’ offense ranks 17th in yards per game and 11th in passing yards per game, and they’ll need to capitalize on their offensive strengths in order to secure a victory against the formidable Bills.

What Can You Expect From the Bills?

In this matchup, we can expect to see a strong performance from the Buffalo Bills. They currently hold a 3-1 record and have recently triumphed over the Miami Dolphins, a streak they’ll be eager to continue. Key players to watch for the Bills include quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and safety Jordan Poyer. The Bills’ offense ranks 6th in the league in terms of yards per game, and their defense ranks 2nd in points allowed per game, a formidable 1-2 punch that will give the Jaguars a lot to contend with. To secure a victory against the equally determined Jaguars, the Bills will need to capitalize on their offensive and defensive strengths while executing their game plan effectively.

Jaguars vs. Bills: When and Where to Watch

The NFL Week 5 game between the Bills and Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is scheduled to start at 9:30AM ET.

Who: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday October 8, 2023

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Better Odds, Better Chances

The insights we offer for the Jaguars vs Bills matchup can help better inform your bets, but always remember to gamble responsibly and manage your bankroll wisely.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to offer free sports betting tips, odds, and special deals to readers of the Times Leader in Pennsylvania, all aimed at giving you the edge you need to beat the books. Please bet responsibly.

Please note that odds and lines are accurate at the time they’re published but may change.

If you’re in Pennsylvania and struggling with a gambling issue, get help by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or reaching out to the 24/7 support chat at pacouncil.com/chatline.

If you make a purchase or sign up for an account via a link on this page, we may earn a commission.