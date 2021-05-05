🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The owner of a boat found capsized in the Susquehanna River near the Market Street Bridge Tuesday night is safe and accounted for, according to an assistant fire chief from the Wilkes-Barre fire department.

Assistant chief Christopher Buchanan said that the department got a call about an overturned boat in the river near the Market Street Bridge around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Water rescue teams were called in to comb the river while officers from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department worked to track down the owner of the boat.

Buchanan said that, while on scene, a bystander told responders that they had seen the boat overturned near the Pierce Street Bridge on Monday.

Buchanan didn’t release the name of the individual to whom the boat was registered to, but he told reporters around 9:30 p.m. that the individual had been contacted at his residence and the search was being called off.