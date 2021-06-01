🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE – Get ready to tailgate, Penn State football fans.

The university announced Tuesday afternoon that Beaver Stadium and other athletic venues will return to 100 percent capacity for the 2021 academic year.

“We are excited to welcome our 107K strong back in Beaver Stadium and full capacity at our other athletics venues this fall with the adjustments in university, local, state and CDC guidance,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour. “Our fans are a true home field advantage for all of our teams and the 2020-21 season was not the same without them in our venues. We are so appreciative of the tremendous support of our donors and fans, especially during these challenging times, to allow us to continue to provide our more than 800 students-athletes with the conditions they need for success!”

With a return to full capacity in Beaver Stadium this fall, there will also be a return to our traditional pre-game festivities to include tailgating, team arrival and traffic patterns.

Football season ticket holders will be notified by email beginning June 8 details about paying for their tickets and seat contributions.

In alignment with CDC and university guidance, unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks inside university buildings at all times after June 28.