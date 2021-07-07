🔊 Listen to this

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $5.4 million from the Tuesday drawing was sold in Luzerne County. This was the fourth largest Match 6 Lotto jackpot in PA Lottery history.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 10-26-35-36-46-48, to win the $5.4 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. K & S Convenience Inc., 835 Exeter Avenue., West Pittston, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 103,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.