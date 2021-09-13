🔊 Listen to this

The Annual Lebanese Festival will be held Sept. 26 at Saint Ann Maronite Church in West Scranton.

Celebrating many decades of Lebanese culture, the festival features delicious cuisine such as tabbouleh, hummus, grape leaves, spinach pies, pastries, kibbeh and other Lebanese cuisine.

The festival brings together generations of parishioners and community members to connect and learn more about the rich heritage of Lebanese culture in Scranton, which originated more than 100 years ago when a large group of families settled in the area in 1903.

“Preparing for the festival is a lot of hard work, but there’s still time for fun and laughter,” said the Rev. Anton Youssef (Father Tony). “We all come together for this occasion.”

The event will run Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Call 570-344-2129.