🔊 Listen to this

The church congregation rises as participants of the Christmas Mass at St. Andrew Parish Chruch, Wilkes-Barre, walk to the altar.

One of the three wise men, portrayed by Xander Commiso, 8, carries in the baby Jesus followed by Santa Claus at the start of Christmas Eve Mass at St. Andrew Parish Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre’s St. Andrew Parish Church’s catechism students portray the Virgin Mary, the three wise men, and angels at the Christmas Eve Mass.

St. Andrew Parish Church Deacon William F. Behm blesses the Nativity scene at the start of Christmas Eve Mass on Friday.

Santa Claus ceremonially hands the baby Jesus to one of Wisemen played by 8-year old Xander Commiso at the St. Andrew Parish Christmas Eve Mass.

WILKES-BARRE — At St. Andrew Catholic Church on Parish Street, children bring Christmas to the church when they lay the statue of baby Jesus in the manger at Christmas Eve Mass.

About a dozen children were accompanied by Santa Claus as they made their way down the center aisle of the church at Friday’s 4 p.m. service.

Deacon Bill Behm said that children had been taking part in the service for as long as many could remember, but the church began including Santa about five years ago.

Behm noted that the notion of Santa Claus had its roots in the life of Saint Nicholas, a warm kindhearted man who loved children.

St. Andrew, Behm said, shares that desire to love and to serve, and so the inclusion of Santa in the service is appropriate.

Continuing a tradition

The Christmas Eve service is one of Behm’s favorite childhood memories.

When he was very young, he wasn’t allowed to go to midnight Mass because, at that time, it was held right at midnight.

“Now midnight Mass is held at 10 o’clock,” he said, laughing.

But Behm, now 70, can remember with almost perfect clarity the sights, sounds and smells of the celebration.

“I can still feel the awe I felt when I saw the infant statue carried down the aisle and placed in the manger,” he said. “When I arrived at St. Andrew I was filled again with that same awe when I realized the manger scene we use here is the same one that filled my mind and heart at my first Midnight Mass.”

When a youngster places the statue of baby Jesus in the manger, Christmas arrives, he said.

But, Behm hopes that the recreation of the nativity does more than just provide a bit of color to a holiday service.

“I hope we all ask ourselves what we might have done had we had the honor of being present in Bethlehem that first Christmas.” he said. “Would we have walked by as we heard the sounds of a woman in labor and an infant’s wailing – or might we have stopped to offer help?”

Behm said he hopes that parishioners could picture themselves providing the holy family with something.

Mission of help

Behm said helping is what St. Andrews is all about.

He spent some time as director of the Irish Teachers Program at King’s College and even made a visit to Ireland pre-pandemic.

“We became reacquainted with many of our friends there, and one in particular – her name is Paula – continues to read our local newspaper online along with our parish bulletin,” he said. “She read about some of the things we were doing this year and sent us a Christmas card that contained a $50 bill.”

The woman requested that Behm share the money with the next person he came across who was in need.

At the next church service, a woman asked if she could take two gifts for her children from the toys that the church was collecting for children.

Behm said that she could. When he looked up, she was holding two small gifts.

He encouraged her to take more.

“This is more than enough,” the woman said.

She told Behm that the gifts would be the only ones under the tree this year. As they were talking, Behm’s wife Jean went and got the $50 bill and a few gift cards for the woman.

“Toys and food on the table,” the woman said, overwhelmed.

The church had made it possible for Christmas to come to the family.

Global scope

Before the pandemic, a missionary from South Africa who is called “Father John” visited the church and was staying with Behm and his wife.

One day Behm came across the missionary bent in prayer in the yard. Behm asked the priest what he was doing. He said he was praying.

Behm wondered why he was praying in the yard, so he asked him. It turned out that Father John thought that the patch of greenery was the burial place of someone who had passed away.

“It was our herb garden,” Behm said, chuckling.

Behm told the story to the congregation one Sunday and it kept Fr. John very alive in the minds of congregants.

The priest then went home to Nigeria, and was planning to then travel to South Africa to work. But, when the pandemic became reality, he couldn’t leave Nigeria and he kept in contact with Behm. One night they were able to talk to each other on the phone and Behm could hear children crying in the background.

“Are those your nieces and nephews,” he asked Father John.

The priest said, “No, those are the children here, they are crying because they are hungry.”

Behm couldn’t forget about the need the Nigerian children had. He told the story to his church. Little-by-little, the church collected $3,000 to send to Nigeria.

But, then Behm had the challenge of getting the money to his friend. He had to physically go to the bank and transfer the money to a ministry which forwarded it to Fr. John.

The bank manager pulled him aside and asked, “You’re not sending this to a Nigerian prince?”

Behm assured him that the money was going to a Catholic missionary, who he knew personally. Behm pointed out that $3,000 is a lot of money for a small village in Nigeria.

Not only were leaders able to feed the hungry children, they were able to do some construction.

“You saved us,” the missionary told Behm.