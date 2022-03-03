Director, cast members see Jud as victim of bullying

Curly (Nate Scullion) sees himself as a ‘good guy’ and Jud (Kaiden Harris) as a villain. But could Jud be Curly’s victim?

Curly (Nate Scullion) and Laurey (Gracie Sinclair) are destined to end up together in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma!’

If it’s been a while since you’ve seen “Oklahoma!” perhaps you remember it as a pleasant story about courtship, with a cowboy named Curly singing about how he’d like to take a farm girl named Laurey for a ride in a “surrey with a fringe on top,” and Laurey singing about how if Curly laughs at her jokes too much, “people will say we’re in love.”

Add in characters like Ado Annie, who can bake a sweet potato pie known to give the eater “a three-day bellyache;” her boyfriend Will, who won the $50 he needed for Ado Annie’s Pa to consent to their wedding — but then promptly spent it — and Ali, a peddler who most certainly does NOT want to marry Ado Annie, and it all sounds light-hearted and fun.

But that would be forgetting about the farmhand Jud Fry.

“Laurey only agrees to go to the box-lunch social with him to make Curly jealous. That’s playing with a person’s emotions,” said Alice Y. Lyons, who is directing the musical tonight March 3 through March 6 for The Wolfpack Players.

Other characters bully Jud, Lyons said, with the ultimate disparagement coming when “Curly suggests the world would be better off without him.”

Hmm. That sounds like the kind of dangerous suggestion that can surface nowadays on social media. But the bullying in the play takes place face-to-face, in the early 1900s, just before the Oklahoma Territory becomes a state.

“It makes you wonder,” Lyons said, “if Curly is the antagonist rather than the protagonist.”

Curly “definitely” considers himself to be a good guy, said Nate Scullion, 18, of Bear Creek, who portrays Curly.

But if you look at the situation from another point of view, “Jud is a victim of bullying,” said Kaiden Harris, 17, of Wilkes-Barre, who plays the farmhand.

The way the territory folks in general treat Jud “is pure social ridicule,” said Gracie Sinclair, 17, of Mountain Top, who alternates the role of Laurey with 15-year-old Abby Olander, also of Mountain Top.

“There’s a song about the farmer and the cowman, how they should be friends. But Jud is lower than everybody, as a hired hand,” Gracie continued. “They think he’s dirty and low.”

“They don’t know him,” said Trinity Hull, 18, of Wilkes-Barre, who shares the role of Ado Annie with Hannah Fox, 16, of Plains Township. “There’s just a sense that he’s not a good person.”

“When Curly comes to the smokehouse and says Jud should hang himself,” Kaiden said, “the audience will wonder who to root for.”

So, who is this Laurey? This young woman who inspires so much rivalry?

“She’s very playful,” Abby said.

“She has a lot of anxiety,” Gracie added. “She suspects Jud of spying on her; she has to stay close to Aunt Eller and she wants Curly to protect her … It’s sweet the way Laurey and Curly have been friends since childhood.”

Aside from the sobering questions of Jud and his problems, the musical offers lively ensemble numbers, the well-known solo “Oh, What A Beautiful Morning,” and plenty of humor, especially when you look at Ado Annie, her determined suitor Will Parker, and her reluctant suitor Ali Hakim.

“Ado Annie is the flirt of the show,” Hannah said. “She’s a lot of fun.”

“I love playing her,” said Trinity. “She goes after what she wants, and she’s not afraid of love.”

Where the love triangle of Laurey, Curly and Jud is filled with menace, the cast members said, the love triangle of Ado Annie, Will and Ali is pure comic relief.

The Wolfpack Players drama club includes not only students from Wilkes-Barre Area but from the Wilkes-Barre Area Creative and Performing Arts Academy, which includes students from Wilkes-Barre Area, Dallas, Crestwood, Northwest Area, Holy Redeemer and Wyoming Area.

Show times are 7 p.m. March 3, March 4 and March 5 and 2 p.m. March 6 at Wilkes-Barre Area High School, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains Township. Tickets are $10 for all ages, cash only, day of show. For more information, call 570-826-7111 ext. 5201 or email [email protected]/.

