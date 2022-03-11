🔊 Listen to this

A poster sits on a table in the LCCC Student Center during the ‘United Together: Day of Peace Ceremony’ held Thursday in a nearby room.

Luzerne County Community College President Thomas Leary offered comments during a ‘Day of Peace’ ceremony Thursday morning. He quoted John F. Kennedy: ‘So let us not be blind to our differences, but let us also direct attention to our common interests and the means by which those differences can be resolved.’

LCCC’s Day of Peace ceremony on Thursday included candles, which were battery operated lights, available to all participants. College President Thomas Leary said the candles were ‘to signify a moment of peace.’ Two students from the Greater Nanticoke Area School District Chorus sang John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ as the candles were lit.

NANTICOKE — Pointing out his own victory over substance abuse was made possible with a great deal of support from others, Luzerne County Community College Student Ambassador Jamie Monahan told a crowd gathered for a “Day of Peace” ceremony Thursday that helping others is also helping yourself.

Upon leaving rehab a year ago, “I was homeless for almost a month. I had to dig deep to find out who I am and where I’m going with my life,” he said. Others helped him move on, ultimately choosing to study to enter a career in social services.

“On behalf of all the students here, our thoughts and prayers go out to all the men and women of Ukraine fighting for their lives. We can do something special here as a community, to come together and connect. What I see in connection is growth.”

Leary then spoke of “the horrific pictures on television” from the destructive Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We have a maniacal, delusional leader who has decided to embark on a path of destruction of innocent people,” he said, adding that Russian citizens don’t know the truth because President Vladimir Putin has shut down all sources of dissenting news or protest.

“Contrast that with people in Ukraine, and we see the resilience, determination and, yes, courage that truly inspires the world. People standing up for their freedom, for their rights and for each other, taking care sometimes of the most vulnerable in their circle. Fighting for a cause that is so important in this world.”

Leary also praised neighboring Poland for taking in some 2 million Ukrainian refugees so far.

Having a long history of being similarly victimized and oppressed by invading nations, “the people of Poland did not have a debate about what they should do in this crisis, they merely opened their arms and they opened their hearts to people who needed them desperately.”

Leary told the story of one interview he saw on TV, with a grandfather being asked “how he is going to take eight (refugees) into his home and make sure they are comfortable and fed.

“He said, ‘we’ll worry about that later. These are people that need help now.’ We could all learn a lesson from that.”

Leary closed with a quote from John F. Kennedy’s 1963 commencement speech at American University.

“So let us not be blind to our differences, but let us also direct attention to our common interests and the means by which those differences can be resolved. And if we cannot end now our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity. For in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s futures. And we are all mortal.“

The ceremony concluded with the chorus members singing Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” as the crowd passed along a continuous, wide white ribbon as the “formation of the Peace Chain.”

