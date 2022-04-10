Widows Group of NEPA offers compassion, support

Nancy Barrett arrived later than the others to the gathering at Rox 52, where the group celebrated her birthday.

Part of the Widows Group of NEPA, shown here from left are, seated: Helene Hogan, Teena Wrubel, Marie Farrell, and Carol Sobotka. Standing: Mary Anne Meeker, Arlene Komnath, Lynda Rowinski, Janet Tillett, and JoAnn Kowalski.

PLYMOUTH — “We invite our friends to join this group,” Marie Farrell of Wanamie said, sitting comfortably with 15 other women at the Rox 52 restaurant. “We don’t force anybody. If they’re ready, they come.”

“I must have asked Carol three times before she came,” Farrell continued, nodding toward Carol Sobotka of Glen Lyon, who was seated at her elbow.

“That would have been eight or nine years ago,” Sobotka said. “I told myself, why not? I’d just be having lunch, or dinner, at a restaurant. It’s not as if I’d be going to a bar.”

The Widows Group of NEPA isn’t a club most women would be eager to join, because that would mean they’d lost a spouse. But members of the group, who range in age from about 60 to 83, said they are grateful to get together and socialize with people who understand.

“Honestly, I was very depressed at home,” said Tracy Edmonds, of Kingston. “But my girlfriend told me to come, and here you can get support from people who suffered what you suffered.”

“Other people (who didn’t suffer a loss), when you’re going to cry, they don’t want to hear it,” Edmonds continued. “But talking to people that felt the pain you feel is comforting.”

“When it’s fresh it’s really hard,” said Lynda Rowinski of Kingston, who lost her husband 17 years ago, but is relatively new to the group.

“I like the camaraderie of getting together,” said Rosemary Oliver of Wyoming, who lost her husband years ago and also grieves the more recent loss of two sisters.

“We cry together, and we laugh together,” said Nancy Barrett of Sweet Valley. “We laugh a lot.”

Indeed, as they shared a meal at Rox 52 the women relaxed over lasagne, shrimp scampi and eggplant parmesan — each had ordered off the menu — passed around an envelope to collect donations for Ukraine, and talked about everything from humorous childhood memories to movies to restaurants. (Rox 52, incidentally, is located in the building that was once Rinehimer’s Cafe, Mary Anne Meeker of Plymouth said.)

No one seemed to be talking about their grief, but if they wanted to the group would be ready.

“We’re not fancy, we’re not high society,” Farrell said. “But we understand each other.”

The group can trace its beginnings to a support group for widows that was affiliated with Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Meeker said.

Some of the original members have passed away or moved; but new members continue to join, often hearing about the group through word of mouth, from friends or friends of friends.

During the pandemic the group postponed meetings; then gradually began to get together at Farrell’s patio or Meeker’s backyard pool.

“We couldn’t stand to be away from each other,” Farrell said.

For now they plan to continue to meet for dinner once a month. Anyone interested in more information may call Rosemary Oliver at 570-706-0308.