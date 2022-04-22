🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a theft at Walmart that left a 73-year-old woman without her purse and her car on Thursday.

In what police called a “distraction-style theft,” the suspects made off with the victim’s purse, including her credit/debit cards and cash and car keys, and fled to the parking lot.

They then entered a white Chrysler sedan and using the key fob on the victim’s car keys, were able to locate her vehicle while driving around the lot.

Upon locating the vehicle, a burgundy 2004 Chevrolet Impala bearing license plate number KSV9153, one suspect entered the car and fled the lot, with the other following in the white Chrysler.

Further identifying marks on the victim’s Impala include a Washington Redskins sticker on the front bumper and a red football helmet sticker near the license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township Police by phone at 570-760-0215 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected]

All information provided will be kept in the strictest of confidence.