John Nolan read ‘Have You Filled a Bucket Today?’ and ‘The Book With No Pictures’ during his visit.

Community Reading Day volunteers were encouraged to tell the children a little about their jobs. Somehow that led to Times Leader reporter Mark Guydish, who was acting as a photographer on Wednesday morning, mentioning that he likes to build LEGO projects. A moment later, several enrapt children had gathered around his camera to see photos of a LEGO display he had built. ‘Wow!’ one little boy said.

Times Leader features writer Mary Therese Biebel reads to children in Mrs. Parry’s second grade class at Solomon/Plains School during Community Reading Day on Wednesday.

The second graders in Leslie Parry’s class at Solomon/Plains Elementary School had plenty of ideas for “filling a bucket” on Wednesday morning.

“If somebody drops something,” one little boy said, “you could pick it up for them.”

“You could stick up for someone,” a little girl said, thinking of a situation where someone might be in trouble.

The discussion continued, with thoughts about spending time with grandparents who might be feeling lonely, reading to a younger sibling and lots of other possibilities for good deeds.

And, each time you do or say something nice to another person, you can think of it as “filling a bucket.”

That was the theme of a book called “Have You Filled A Bucket Today?” by Carol McCloud.

In honor of Wednesday being Community Reading Day, the United Way of Wyoming Valley teamed up with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and sent a small army of volunteers to area schools to read that story to children. Readers also brought along and presented to the class a pail, appropriate for sand at a beach — or for imagining that it was filling up with more and more good deeds.

The Times Leader sent two representatives to area schools, with circulation marketing and sales specialist John Nolan reading at Wycallis Elementary School in Dallas and features writer Mary Therese Biebel reading at Solomon/Plains.

Nolan was the guest in his son Hunter’s second-grade class, which is taught by Emily Heltzel.

“I got to chat with the kids and explain a bit about what my job is here at the Times Leader, and I was also able to discuss my previous career in the military with them,” Nolan said. “They had lots of questions and seemed very engaged the whole time.”

“It’s a cute book that teaches children the power of their words and actions,” Nolan said of the day’s designated read. “It explains that everyone has an imaginary bucket that they carry around with them every day, and that by being nice to others, and treating them with kindness and respect we can help fill their bucket up.”

In addition to reading “Have You Filled a Bucket Today?” Nolan brought along a second selection, “The Book With No Pictures,” which is loved in his household.

“This book is exactly as it sounds, there are no pictures. The whole idea is that a book without pictures can be just as fun as one with pictures,” Nolan said.

“The reader is at the mercy of the book, and has to say whatever the book tells them to,” he added. “The pages are filled with phonetic spellings for funny noises and non-sense sounds, goofy sayings and anything else the author wanted to toss in. It’s a favorite in our home and always gets a laugh from the kids (this time was no exception).”