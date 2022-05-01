Celebrating 100th season, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre forges new partnerships

Jessica Bickel of Wilkes-Barre said she has to balance abrasiveness and subtlety in her role as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton.

‘He’s kind of smarmy,’ Mike Wawrzynek said of the charactor he portrays, lawyer Billy Flynn.

Kelly Krieger has the role of Amos Hart, husband of Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago.’

The ‘Merry Murderesses’ who perform their ‘Cell Block Tango’ in Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s production of ‘Chicago’ include Alicia Alaimo, Abby Martino, Katie Fitzgerald, Shana Messinger, Eyanna Gruver, and Maureen Franko.

Shana Messinger is Velma Kelly and Elizabeth Guarnieri Powers is Roxie Hart in Little Theatre’s production of the musical ‘Chicago.’

Taking a short break from preparing Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s production of “Chicago” last week, director Angel Berlane-Mulcahy reflected on the progress she’s seen in the cast.

“It’s been really rewarding to watch them grow as artists,” she said.

While cast members have been working hard to refine their talents for the show, which continues through May 8, various friends of the theatre have been pitching in to help the venerable institution celebrate its 100th anniversary season with tangible support.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to work with them,” said board member Lorenzo Medico, who recently started a fund to raise money for Little Theatre. “I find it to be very important to help anyone who cares about the arts, whether they’re young and up and coming, or older.”

“It’s vital to our area.”

The fund already has supplied wireless mics for the theater, as well as new chairs and decorations for the ladies’ dressing room. (The gentlemen’s side will be next.)

“Money’s one thing, but you’ve got to be there, too. There was a lot of sweat equity involved,” Medico said, explaining how he worked on the renovations with “our fearless director Angel Berlane Mulcahy, one of the best I’ve ever worked with.”

Medico has been involved in theatre as a performer since he was 13, but perhaps ironically never performed at Little Theatre. His wife, Lauren, however, has appeared in many shows at LTWB, including a role as Belle in “Beauty and the Beast.”

This year, she was pleased to be chosen to create the dances for the show.

“It’s an honor to be the choreographer for the 100th anniversary year,” she said, adding she crafted original numbers in the style of Bob Fosse, but not as a copy.

She wasn’t afraid to challenge the dancers, either, she said. “This is not basic choreography.”

Building community involvement

Lauren Medico is national sales director for Discount Dance, and her friend Chloe Fanelli is marketing director for the dancewear company, which maintains a warehouse in the Wyoming Valley.

The two women saw an opportunity, as Fanelli explained, “to continue building our community involvement. Our customers are teachers and studio owners, former professional dancers and dance moms. We really live in that performing arts world, and we want to help support it wherever we can.”

“We were able to donate costumes free of charge,” Fanelli said. “Lauren and I work on the leadership team and we were easily able to pitch this idea. The whole company is excited to be part of this.”

For Fanelli, who served as costume designer for the show, it was important to have the costumes match the personalities of the characters.

“I have the ‘Merry Murderesses’ each in something that flatters their body. It’s important that they feel good in what they’re wearing,” she said. “This is a very sexy show, and there’s a lot of mesh. You see some fishnets, you see some skin in some areas, and you see personalities shine through.”

A cast of characters

So, what are some of the personalities you’ll encounter in “Chicago?”

“Velma is my dream role. She’s got a special place in my heart,” said Shana Messinger of Dallas, whose real-life roles include working as an assistant district attorney in Luzerne County and being mom to her 8-month-old daughter, Sophie.

Velma, who has been jailed for murder in 1920s Chicago and is eager to manipulate public sympathy “goes for what she wants” and, like Messinger herself “never gives up.”

Another woman jailed for murder, Roxie Hart, becomes Velma’s rival for public attention.

Elizabeth Guarnieri Powers, who has that role, sees Roxie as manipulative from the start. And conceited, too.

“She must have a pretty high opinion of herself, if she’s going to shoot someone just for leaving,” Guarnieri Powers said.

The lawyer who represents both women, Billy Flynn is “a little smarmy but incredibly charismatic,” said Mike Wawzynek, who has that role. “He has his audience in the palm of his hand.”

And Mama, the matron who runs the jail, sums up her role in a song. When you’re good to Mama, Mama will be good to you.

“I have to strike a balance between abrasiveness and subtlety,” said Jessica Bickel, who plays that part.

Shows and supporters

Performances of “Chicago” continue through May 8 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25. The theater is located at 537 N. Main St., in Wilkes-Barre, and the phone number is 570-823-1875. The website is LTWB.org/.

Coming up as part of the 100th anniversary season are: “Rent” from June 17-26; “Into the Woods” from Aug. 5-14; “The Rocky Horror Show” from Oct. 17-29 and “Christmas Story” from Dec. 9-18.

In addition to sponsorships from Discount Dance and Lorenzo Medico’s entertainment promotions company, ARTIC, Little Theatre is enjoying support from Anzalone Law Offices, Jacobi Wealth Advisors, Omnitized, Assured Partners of Northeast PA and UNICO of Wilkes-Barre.

“If we had one more sponsor,” LTWB general manager David Parmelee happily noted, “we wouldn’t have room to fit the word ‘Chicago’ on the posters.”