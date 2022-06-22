Also: New articulation agreement with Wilkes U.

🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees approved a 2022-23 fiscal year budget at Tuesday’s meeting totaling $45.9 million, authorizing a $6 per credit tuition increase. A written explanation of the budget from Vice President of Finance Cheryl Baur explained the college is expected to generate about $38.2 million and spend about $41.8 million.

A transfer of about $1.7 million from the operating fund will balance the Food Service, Student Activities and Capitol budgets, while money from the federal American Rescue Plan will offset $3 million of an approximate $3.6 million deficit in the operating fund. While a cash reserve that has increased for the last several years might be tapped to cover the additional $600,000 shortfall in operating revenue, Baur said that is looking like it won’t be necessary.

The $6 tuition increase is a 4% climb, but the college avoided any increases in the last three years to help students through the COVID-19 pandemic. And President Thomas Leary announced a new transportation supplement that will give on-campus students $225 this fall to offset the increased cost of gas and mass transit, and $100 to online students who may want to, or need to, visit campus.

New agreement with Wilkes

Leary also took time during the meeting along with Wilkes University President Greg Cant to sign a new articulation agreement that makes it easier for qualified students in the LCCC pre-professional program to transfer up to 63 credits toward the doctor of philosophy program at Wilkes. Students can get access to a streamlined process, preference getting accepted at Wilkes, and a guaranteed $10,000 annual scholarship toward the cost at Wilkes, worth a total of $40,000 over four years.

Other action

Northwest Area School District Superintendent Joseph Long was sworn in as the newest LCCC trustee, while the board unanimously gave Daniel Rodgers a second year as chairman.

The board also:

• Awarded the Main Parking Lot Repaving Project contract to Don Bower, Inc., at a cost of $1.25 million with a $100,240 contingency fee. The project, which includes replacement of curbs, sidewalks and 54 steps, also has fees to hemmler + camayd architects of $87,825, civil engineering expenses of $34,800 and landscape fees of $11,860. Total cost is set at $1.49 million.

• Awarded a managed security service request for proposals to CDW Government for the Arctic Wolf MDR suite at a one-year cost of $111,097.

• Awarded a computer and technology hardware replacement plan bid to multiple companies for a total of $347,878: Dell Marketing for computers at a cost of $124,042; Howard Technology Solutions for gaming laptops at a cost of $16,728; CDW Government for HP laptops at a cost of $31,680; CDW Government for Apple computers at a cost of $78,003; Howard Technology Solutions for miscellaneous items at a cost of $30,191; CDW Government for miscellaneous items at a cost of $31,348, Dell for miscellaneous items at a cost of $3,609, and IntegraONE for networking hardware at a cost of $32,277.

• Approved a computer and technology hardware leasing agreement with First American Equipment Financing for a total of $382,951 in four annual payments of $95,738.

• Awarded a micro-credential lab furniture replacement bid to BMC Office Furniture at a cost of $18,286.

• Awarded renovation of the Hazleton Center Micro Credential Lab to Sean Byrne Construction with contingency and architect fees, at a total cost of $269,489.

• Awarded the Esports Arena and students activities renovation project to Sordoni Construction, with contingency and architect fees, at a total project cost of $465,982.

• Awarded the Building 1 switchgear replacement project to Brennan Electric with contingency and architect fees, totaling $43,489.

• Awarded the Pittston Center cleaning services bid to The Dustbusters Cleaning Team at a cost of $23,644 for 50 weeks.

• Awarded the Scranton Center Cleaning Services contract to Steamtown Cleaning Services at a total of $20,400 per year for three years, 50 weeks a year.

• Awarded the Berwick Center cleaning services contract to Jan-Pro of Northeastern PA at a cost of $23,083 per year for three years, 50 weeks per year.

• Awarded the Greater Susquehanna Center cleaning services contract to Service Master Commercial at a cost of $35,650 per year for three years, 50 weeks per year.

• Approved Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical center for athletic trainer/medical services for three years at annual costs of $24,395 year one, $25,127 year two and $25,881 year three.

• Approved the proposal from Pepsico, Inc. to provide beverage vending services with a five-year estimated total monetary contribution of $243,045.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish