WRIGHT TWP. — Crestwood School District Superintendent Vito Quaglia has submitted his resignation, just a bit more than three months after getting the job. District Solicitor Jack Dean said Quaglia got another offer and decided to take advantage of it.

The board named Quaglia as Superintendent at a March 22 meeting, to replace Robert Mehalick, who resigned to accept a job as assistant superintendent at Hazleton Area School District. Quaglia came to Crestwood from Delaware Valley School District where he was serving as principal at Dingman-Delaware Elementary School. Before that, he served as Wyoming Area High School principal, and as Pittston Area head softball coach.

Quaglia was given a three-year contract with a starting salary of $137,500. Dean said he believes Quaglia’s contract, like that of his predecessor, requires him to stay on the job 60 days after submitting a resignation, but that the School Board could decide to let him leave sooner if they want to.

“We’re going to miss him, and I wish him well,” Dean said.

