🔊 Listen to this

From left Nita Stevenson, Marty Korus and Carolyn Korus sport leis as they opt to take a walk through the park, literally, during a Luau-themed outing for Geisinger 65 Forward members held at Church Street Park in Kingston Tuesday.

KINGSTON — They sounded like an TV ad, but insisted — with a lot of unforced smiles — that they were not paid to praise this particular outing Tuesday.

“I love it,” Lori Gallina said of her years participating with Geisinger 65 Forward, the organization that threw a luau-themed party at the Church Street Park in Kingston Tuesday. “We do everything. We exercise, do crafts, socialize.”

Most of the men and women who showed up for the outing donned colorful leis and participated in a little exercise warm up that included a hula-style dance moves. A few even greeted each other with “aloha.” They clearly enjoyed not only this chance to get out in the fresh air and chat, but everything else provided by the Wilkes-Barre and Kingston 65 Forward centers, which teamed to hold the event.

“I moved here from Virginia,” Debbie Knorr said, explaining she was originally from Plymouth but left the area for half a century. “When I got here I was 68, but I felt like 88. This makes me feel young again.”

The 65 Forward program provides primary care doctors at its centers, but they see a much lower number of clients than a regular doctor, allowing them to offer more time and attention, Community Program Specialist Christina Quinnan explained. But it’s more than a doctor’s office. They provide pharmacy and dietitian services, X-rays, lab work and a wellness coordinator, all in one location.

They also try to hold themed outings every month like Tuesday’s luau party, which included food, games and a few Aloha shirts. This particular event had the bonus of being timed to mark National Senior Citizen Day (officially this Sunday), intended to increase awareness of factors and issues that affect older adults.

There are three requirements for getting into 65 forward, Quinnan said: Your Primary Care Physician must be a Geisinger doctor, you must be a Geisinger Gold Medicare subscriber, and, well, you need to be 65 or older.

Quinnan said 65 Forward and the monthly outings combine social and wellness aspects that are proven to increase longevity and keep people active. Other outings have included apple picking and a visit to Hillside farms for some ice cream.

“I had butter pecan,” Knorr said with a beaming smile.

“It keeps me going,” Ann Fedor said of the program. “I go five days a week. They’re closed Saturday.”

“Closed Saturdays,” Knorr echoed, “Darn it.”

“This is the best thing I ever did,” Fedor said, to which Knorr added “My friends in Virginia are jealous of me.”

But Gallina may have given the 65 Forward program its best promo tag line.

“I would move. I would live there if they let me.”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish