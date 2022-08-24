🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — The Wyoming Area School Board hired three new school police officers, bringing the total to four. That’s enough to have an armed guard with arresting authority in each building, though Superintendent Jon Pollard said that doesn’t mean a guard will be assigned to each building. He didn’t want to talk too much about security plans, but said various additional measures are being put in place for the start of school.

The officers hired were Jason Slatcoff, Jennifer Anderson and John Bell. Pollard said salaries have not been finalized.

The salary has also not been finalized for Michael Bugelholl, appointed as director of physical plant/supervisor of buildings and grounds, effective Oct. 1. While the votes for the police officers were unanimous, Board Member Gerald Stofko and President Michael Supey voted against hiring Bugelholl.

Pollard announced that, like all school districts, Wyoming Area is grappling with the end to a two year federal COVID-19 relief program that assured free meals for all students regardless of income eligibility. He said the district is applying to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the United States Department of Agriculture, which oversees free and reduced lunch program.

Typically, low-income families must apply for the free lunch program. The CEP was introduced prior to the pandemic to simplify paperwork for districts with high percentages of eligible students. Meet the threshold and a district can provide meals for any student without checking on eligibility. Wyoming Area has not metthe threshold in the past, but Pollard said after the meeting that he believes three of the four schools now do, and that the district as whole may as well.

The board also approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the teacher union changing how teachers are compensated when they miss planning periods because they are needed to help in a classroom. Pollard said previously teachers were given time off to make up for a missed planning period, but now will get $35 for each missed planning period.

And the board approved an attachment to the family leave policy giving employees three paid COVID days this school year if they test positive and must isolate. Pollard said it is a reduction of the number of days previously granted.

The board also:

• Approved a total of $150,679 for work done on three different building projects.

• Appointed Sarah Kester, Megan Broderick, Audra Ciampi, Tina Yukenavagi and Sarah Solano as special education teachers.

• Appointed Joseph Malocheski as music teacher, Morgan Reese as Spanish Teacher, Douglas Womelsford and Ami Bealla as long-term substitute teachers, and changed Roxanne Campenni from sixth grade teacher to ESL teacher, with Board Vice President Philip Campenni abstaining from t he last vote.

• Appointed a newly-formed facilities committee comprised of Pollard, Supey, Len Pribula, Dave Alberigi, Tom Campenni, Joe Pizano and Lou Ciampi

• Rescinded the appointments of Laura Rogan as special education teacher and Matthew Perhalla as music teacher.

• Accepted the resignations of special education teacher Megan Donaldson and part-time cleaner Hannah Jenkins.

• Approved the appointment of Kendra Dewey as assistant marching band director, Chelsea Margallis as color guard instructor/designer, Madelyn Ross as percussion instructor and Zoe Prutzman as junior high school assistant field hockey coach.

