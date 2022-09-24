🔊 Listen to this

Helping out with one of the fund-raising aspects of the gala, Derek Elliott Jr. of Bear Creek strikes a dramatic pose with a sword. Guests were invited to purchase a ticket for a numbered balloon and then use the sword to pop the balloon and learn what kind of prize they would win. Derek is a recent graduate of DeSales University, where he double-majored in theatre and dance.

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s 100th anniversary gala, held Friday evening at the Westmoreland Club in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, was black tie optional, and several of the 160 guests took the opportunity to dress to the nines.

There were tuxedos, including some with tails, glittering gowns, and a few dresses reminiscent of the 1920s, when Little Theatre was just getting its start.

Highlight of the $100-per-person affair was the announcement of the 2023 season, which will open in January with “Dracula,” followed by “Grease” in March, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” in May, “The Wizard of Oz” in June, “Carousel” in September, “The Rocky Horror Show” in October and “A Christmas Carol” paired with a New York-style Holiday Revue in December.

Live musical entertainment for the evening was sponsored by The Times Leader Media Group.

— Mary Therese Biebel