🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Area School Board’s aborted Oct. 4 monthly meeting was essentially redone Wednesday night in a special meeting that had a similar agenda, but with considerably more details about items up for a vote.

Another difference: There were three police officers and two constables.

Last week’s meeting was adjourned after several people — including George Yuhas from Tunkhannock — objected to the lack of additional information beyond the basic agenda items. At one point Yuhas was escorted from the podium

Yuhas was again present Wednesday, with a backpack that prompted a dispute with a constable who asked to see the contents. Yuhas called it an act of retaliation for his objection at last week’s meeting. Board President John Mahle said he had asked that the contents be checked because it was the only backpack brought into the meeting.

The additional information on agenda items was only available online and not in print for those attending. Yuhas again objected, saying the board was violating its own policy regarding agenda materials available to the public. District Solicitor Mark Bufalino read a section of the district policy he said made it clear that attachments and other materials related to the agenda do not have to be provided.

The online materials primarily showed changes to School Board policies involving school safety, student conduct rules, student dissemination of non-school material, electronic device use and staff training in determining when policies are violated. One update requires employees and officials who must, by law, file a “Statements of Financial Interest” each year do so “the year after termination of service” with the district. The board approved all policy changes.

The board also voted for an agreement with School Business Consultant, LLC, to “perform the day-to-day operations of the business office at a cost of $7,500 per month,” and for consulting contract with former district buildings and grounds supervisor Joseph Alberola at $75 per hour, not to exceed four hours per day.”

Superintendent Nathan Barrett said the move is temporary until the board hires and trains a new person to fill the vacant buildings and grounds position.

The board also:

• Appointed head coaches Carl Daubert for cross country at $2,734, Stephanie Gover for girls soccer at $3,748, Jocelyn Holodick-Reed for field hockey at $3,748, Maria Majiros for girls tennis at $3,227, Elbros Samkough for girls volleyball at $3,748, Robert Shoemaker for golf at $2,808, and Maria Skrepenak for girls basketball at $6,162.

• Ratified the appointment of Joseph Morris as monitor for in-school suspension at $15 per day.

• Accepted the resignation of school nurse Brittany Owens and ratified her appointment as a day-to-day substitute school nurse at $150 per day.

• Appointed Katherine Fine and Diana Searfoss as crossing guards at $50 per day each, Jason Holman as long-term math substitute teacher at $51,078 pro-rated, Lynn Vitale as administrative assistant to the superintendent at $40,000 per year, Brandon Chafin as custodian at $15 per hour, and Terry Elias to provide as-needed speech and language services at $65 per hour.

• Ratified the appointments of Theresa Owens as hall monitor, Susan Cromer as cleaner, and Kelsey Henahan and Kandyce Wilcox as personal care aides, each at $15 per hour.

• Approved an addendum to the contract with ESS, the company that handles substitute staffing needs, to include daily substitutes at a rate of $150 per day for the current school year.

• Accepted the resignations of bilingual aide Mildred Albino-Morales, registered nurse Amanda Turner, and personal care aide Kelsey Henahan.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish