With four terms (and five elections) behind him, Republican incumbent Aaron Kaufer of Kingston had the clear advantage going into Tuesday’s race against Democrat challenger Fern Leard of Dallas Township in the race for state representative in the 120th district. Despite the problems with sufficient paper at voting places and late poll hours, by midnight it appeared his advantage worked.

By 8:45 Kaufer was already feeling the wind behind his back, even with what he called “a mess here in Luzerne County.” Campaign workers had garnered results posted shortly after 8 p.m. at two precincts, with one showing him nabbing 281 votes to Leard’s 117 and the other having him ahead 301 to 176.

Shortly after polls closed at 10 p.m. Kaufer’s campaign workers had tallied about two thirds of the precincts and had him ahead by about 9,000 to 3,000, though Kaufer pointed out that didn’t include mail-in ballots or any ballots cast after 8 p.m., which were to be done as provisional ballots according to Luzerne County Judge Lisa Gelb’s order extending polling hours due to the shortage of voting machine paper.

When the state site electionreturns.pa.gov began providing numbers, it offered only mail-in data, showing that — as is often the case — early voters favored the Democrat, with Leard getting nearly 57% of the mail votes reported as of 11 p.m.

But as the night went on and Luzerne County started reporting unofficial results, Kaufer moved into a comfortable overall lead. With 70% of the precincts in the district counted, he had 62% of the vote. By 11:30, with nearly 92% of the precincts reporting Kaufer’s lead had climbed to 65%.

Once the county reported 100% of the vote, the unofficial results gave him 17,092 to 8,768, making it unlikely any uncounted ballots could change the final outcome.

Win or lose, Kaufer predicted the paper problem that plagued many polling sites would be scrutinized closely. “Obviously, there were major mistakes here in the county. I know we’re going to be actively pursuing that in the future.”

Kaufer initially ran for the post in 2012, putting on a strong showing at the polls against long-time Democrat incumbent Phyllis Mundy, but lost by a bit more than 3,000 votes. In 2014 Mundy, also of Kingston, decided not to seek re-election while Kaufer made a second run for the post, beating Eileen Cipriani, who had spent two years working as Mundy’s legislative assistant. He won the next three elections.

