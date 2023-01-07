🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) were called to the scene of a developing police incident in Wilkes-Barre Township early today, our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU report.

Township police issued a shelter in place advisory late Friday for residents in the Chestnut Street area due to what was described as an “active police incident.”

Crews with the TV show “On Patrol: Live,” who came to the area to broadcast with Wilkes-Barre City Police Friday night and tonight, told viewers that there was a report of a person barricaded in a house.

Several local police departments and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office are on the scene as well as state police. Eyewitness News crews on the scene saw Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team assembling around 12:30 a.m.

