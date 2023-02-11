🔊 Listen to this

Three Luzerne County Schools were among the recipients of state School Safety Grants announced Friday by Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.

Bear Creek Community Charter School is getting $46,878 and Immanuel Christian School in Hazleton will get $46,647 for “Equipment and/or programs.” Pittston Area School District is getting $75,000 for “School police officers.”

Bear Creek Charter Chief Operating Officer Jim Smith said via email that the money will be used to fix a problem in connecting to Luzerne County’s emergency system.

“Due to the mountainous terrain, our school police office cannot communicate with Luzerne County 911’s new digital communications system or outside agencies from inside our building,” Smith wrote. “The grant covers radio communications equipment to allow the school to communicate with Luzerne County 911.”

Pittston Area Superintendent Kevin Booth said the grant money “will be used to fund a portion of the salaries of the current school police officers.”

Statewide, 166 schools were awarded a combined total of more that $8 million, according to a media release.

“Every student in Pennsylvania deserves a safe learning environment, and these Safe Schools Targeted Grants will help schools all across the Commonwealth invest in the resources and staff they need to keep students, teachers, and staff safe,” Shapiro said in the release. “Students should be able to focus on learning and growing in the classroom, and my Administration will continue to work with our schools and local communities to ensure they have the support they deserve.”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish